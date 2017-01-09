Welcome back to This Week In Posters, everyone’s favorite weekly poster feature on the internet. This is one of the best crops of posters I’ve seen since I started doing this feature. We begin with this new poster for the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie.
Disney’s first posters for Beauty and the Beast were nice, but cryptic (great teasers, basically). They’re laying more of their cards on the table with this one, and my, look at all the wonderful mustaches! Why, there’s Kevin Kline, and Ian McKellen, and hey, is that Stanley Tucci? How delightfu– GOD DAMMIT I KNEW YOU WERE GOING TO TRY TO SNEAK JOSH GAD PAST ME AGAIN!
It seems like every damned party you’ll be strolling along, making small talk, having a grand old time when BOOM! Josh Gad pops out from behind the punch bowl to do some card tricks. Then you’re stuck there humoring him for 20 minutes, with his desperate fake laugh thing, while that girl you like gets chatted up by a handsome sailor. LEAVE ME ALONE, JOSH GAD, I JUST WANT TO LIVE MY LIFE!
“Also, what are those little upside down humps in the middle?”
Ryan Gosling’s sneezes are actually just soft little feathers.
and here I thought it was supposed to be the bottom of her hair – but this makes way more sense.
I’m gonna go ahead and need full size glossies of the Hidden Figures posters.
I love how Tracy Letts shows up in the occasional movie looking like every conservative suburban dad, and then I have to remind myself that this psycho wrote Bug and Killer Joe.
Didn’t James Franco play a gay man in Milk? (huh, Diego Luna was also in that one)
All Nighter looks like a band poster for a hipster bluegrass version of Tenacious D.