This Week In Posters: ‘Annihilation,’ Nic Cage, And ‘Death Wish’

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Annihilation, which didn’t need to say much after “from the director of ‘Ex Machina.'” You had me at from the director of Ex Machina. That being said… I don’t know what I’m looking at here. Is she inside a tear drop? Does the story take place in a snow globe? Am I watching it from a peephole? And why doesn’t Natalie Portman look like Natalie Portman? Also that title font is way too thin to try to put a texture on. FEH, I SAY! (Yes I will see this movie).
Sweet Jesus, this is like the visual equivalent of one of George W. Bush’s mangled idioms. It’s the “fool me once… you won’t get fooled again” of movie posters.
So there’s… a desert, with a tank, above a New York skyline… made of cash? And they put the names right above the wrong faces just to be obnoxious. Is it about… invading a boardroom? War profiteering? I’m going with war profiteering.
Oh, the English title is “Backstabbing for Beginners.” According to Google Translate, “Dobbeltspil” means “double game” in Hungarian.
As much as I love to piss and moan about pointlessly diagonal posters, this diagonal actually works. Mostly because they didn’t just take a normal image and tilt it sideways. In this it looks like a choice. An artistic choice is almost always better when it seems like a choice and not a mistake.
Finally, a movie about a giant portal!
IMDb says: “Explores themes of female empowerment through sex, work, and friendship.”
Aw, dammit. For a second I thought it explored female empowerment through sex work and friendship, but the commas ruined everything.
The Half Magic in this poster is also known as Photoshop.
I am 110% onboard with seeing Kickboxer: Retaliation as a group and then dedicating a Frotcast (or two) to this film.
The poster for Nostalgia, along with the cast, got me curious enough to look up the trailer. Immediate regret.
As long as they only make one “Annihilation” movie I’m in. Those books went downhill quick.
Well excuse me, sir, but according to my Google Translate Dobbeltspil is Danish (as is the tagline, En film af per fly) In Hungarian it would be kettős játék. Come on, Vince! You know this!
Huh, so that semi-sequel to The Last Detail was directed by Richard Linklater. He keeps surprising me, on his filmography I see a lot of movies where I wouldn’t have guessed that they’re all by the same director. Perhaps a recurring element is that they’re often very human, a certain warmth and charm. The mees rongis factor, if you will.
Annihlation is such a weird novel, and probably unfilmable as is, but I can’t wait to see what they do with it. I’m willing to bet that it’ll be one of those “love it or hate it” things.