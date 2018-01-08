This Week In Posters: ‘Annihilation,’ Nic Cage, And ‘Death Wish’

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Annihilation, which didn’t need to say much after “from the director of ‘Ex Machina.'” You had me at from the director of Ex Machina. That being said… I don’t know what I’m looking at here. Is she inside a tear drop? Does the story take place in a snow globe? Am I watching it from a peephole? And why doesn’t Natalie Portman look like Natalie Portman? Also that title font is way too thin to try to put a texture on. FEH, I SAY! (Yes I will see this movie).

Sweet Jesus, this is like the visual equivalent of one of George W. Bush’s mangled idioms. It’s the “fool me once… you won’t get fooled again” of movie posters.

So there’s… a desert, with a tank, above a New York skyline… made of cash? And they put the names right above the wrong faces just to be obnoxious. Is it about… invading a boardroom? War profiteering? I’m going with war profiteering.

Oh, the English title is “Backstabbing for Beginners.” According to Google Translate, “Dobbeltspil” means “double game” in Hungarian.

As much as I love to piss and moan about pointlessly diagonal posters, this diagonal actually works. Mostly because they didn’t just take a normal image and tilt it sideways. In this it looks like a choice. An artistic choice is almost always better when it seems like a choice and not a mistake.

Finally, a movie about a giant portal!