This Week In Posters: Beauties And Beasts And Giant Sea Monsters

IMPA

This week in posters we begin with Alone In Berlin, a title which seems like a blatant lie since there are clearly two people in the poster, possibly three. Maybe it’s an ironic title, like when you call a fat guy Tiny. Anyway, the look on Brendan Gleeson’s face feels more like intense scrutiny than yearning love, doesn’t it? I can’t tell if he’s going to kiss her or pull a pre-cancerous mole off of her jaw line. “Coom ‘air, swatehairt. Ah, dat’s da good stoof, gotcha ya lil fooker. …What? Why aire ya lookin’ at me loike daht? ‘Twas an unhealty lookin mole z’all.”