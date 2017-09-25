This Week In Posters: Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle Of Dogs’ And More

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with a headscratcher on many levels. This is a foreign poster for A Bad Moms Christmas, which is already a surreal concept. (Did you know that Bad Moms was actually a huge hit? I thought it was terrible until I saw Fun Mom Dinner and realized how much worse this genre could be, simply by adding Adam Levine.) And then there’s Kathryn Hahn back there. Is that even Kathryn Hahn? Process of elimination would seem to suggest so, but otherwise it looks nothing like her. Which is a shame, because she’s so mind-blowingly talented that she actually managed to shine in a Bad Moms, which puts to shame anything that Brando did.
Here’s another one for Pixar’s Coco, which seems to have a firefly theme. Years from now, we will look back at this and The Good Dinosaur as Pixar’s “Luminescence Phase.”
Is this a traditional Mexican creature or a Pixar invention? It seems to have a lion body, eagle feathers, wings, ram horns, and… am I missing anything? Seems a little busy is all. It’s like the Edsel of mythical creatures.
I feel like Pixar only draws this face on characters from exotic foreign lands.
Gotta love a poster that doesn’t even try to pretend the characters were in the same place in the original photo. Apparently this film was shot in 2007 and is only just now getting a release. To the poster’s credit, it looks exactly like a movie that’s sat on a shelf since 2007. I guess they were trying to make the inevitable food-pun burns even easier.
The Coco poster with the Cheetos bridge makes me worried for that kid. Don’t trust skeleton men with dogs and guitars.
I think Jigsaw would not be a good movie to see in IMAX. A smaller theater, middle of the day or late at night, with only a handful of other people watching with you. Not only does this set the mood for the movie, it could be that you and a few other attendees strike up a conversation about your love for finely machined murder traps and elaborate deceptions and could start a secret club or something fun like that. You’ll never get that with the IMAX experience.
Thanks for writing the poster post this week Vince. Did you really want to see a Takashi Miike movie?
Disney Pixar’s (I’m in love with the) Coco
Blowing into theaters this November
My outrage sense is tingling but I can’t help myself; Can someone tell me why Isle of Dogs is problematic, please?
Very excited by the Wonder Wheel poster not because I care about the movie or the director, but I did have Jim Belushi in the “next Woody Allen muse” office pool.