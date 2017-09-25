This Week In Posters: Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle Of Dogs’ And More

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with a headscratcher on many levels. This is a foreign poster for A Bad Moms Christmas, which is already a surreal concept. (Did you know that Bad Moms was actually a huge hit? I thought it was terrible until I saw Fun Mom Dinner and realized how much worse this genre could be, simply by adding Adam Levine.) And then there’s Kathryn Hahn back there. Is that even Kathryn Hahn? Process of elimination would seem to suggest so, but otherwise it looks nothing like her. Which is a shame, because she’s so mind-blowingly talented that she actually managed to shine in a Bad Moms, which puts to shame anything that Brando did.

[all posters via IMPA]

IMPA

Here’s another one for Pixar’s Coco, which seems to have a firefly theme. Years from now, we will look back at this and The Good Dinosaur as Pixar’s “Luminescence Phase.”

IMPA

Is this a traditional Mexican creature or a Pixar invention? It seems to have a lion body, eagle feathers, wings, ram horns, and… am I missing anything? Seems a little busy is all. It’s like the Edsel of mythical creatures.

IMPA

I feel like Pixar only draws this face on characters from exotic foreign lands.

IMPA

Gotta love a poster that doesn’t even try to pretend the characters were in the same place in the original photo. Apparently this film was shot in 2007 and is only just now getting a release. To the poster’s credit, it looks exactly like a movie that’s sat on a shelf since 2007. I guess they were trying to make the inevitable food-pun burns even easier.