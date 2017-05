IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this new batch of character posters for Bad Batch, which I think are actually pretty spectacular. I don’t really know what it’s about, but each little detail gets me more and more intrigued. Keanu Reeves is apparently some kind of Hugh Hefner-resembling¬†lounge singer with an index finger ring in it. What does it all mean?

[all posters via IMPA]