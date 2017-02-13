IMPA

We begin this week in This Week In Posters with Aftermath, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the thrilling tale of a man seeking revenge on… uh… the plane that crashed into his plane? Yeah, sure, let’s go with that. Get off my plane, plane!

Oh well, at least the diagonal isn’t just the designer tilting the horizon sideways for no reason this time. Or maybe it’s about chemtrails? [*Arnold voice*] “This frog used to be straight, you son of a bitch.“ [*shoves fabulous frog in bad guy’s mouth while he dies gurgling*]