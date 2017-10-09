This Week In Posters: All The ‘Justice League’ Posters Fit To Print

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with A Bad Moms Christmas, in which even the moms have moms. How is that not the tagline? I see they’ve also mimicked the debris-everywhere trope from action movies, but with confetti. And they’ve used the same picture of Kathryn Hahn that looks nothing like Kathryn Hahn. Seriously, who is that?
“One of the films of 2017” is the most honest tagline I’ve ever seen.
Speaking of not looking like herself, is that… is that supposed to be Christina Applegate? I would only guess that because this person looks slightly more like Christina Applegate than Nina Dobrev. Domnall Gleeson only looks slightly more like himself than she does (if that’s her), wearing some kind of Owen Wilson wig. Between the cartoon background, blurry images, and crappy font, this poster just screams “filmed four years ago and sitting on the shelf ever since.”
I can’t find any news stories that confirm, but I trust my own eyes.
Crooked House, more like Downton Stabby. Love Gillian Anderson’s wig, I can’t wait to hear her British accent.
I love Kenneth Brannagh, and the inclusion of Johnny Depp here is great – but I have a hard time believing this version of Murder on the Orient Express will top the 2014 version from PBS/Masterpiece. David Suchet IS Hercule Poirot. It also had Jessica Chastain, Toby Jones, Denis Menochet, David Morrissey, Hugh Bonneville & Barbara Hershey.
“Are you ALL IN for Justice League?”
WHOA, BACK OFF. I’ll wait for home video.. where it’s safe.
Stubby Batman isn’t “ALL IN”, more like “IS IT IN, YET?”.
