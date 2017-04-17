This Week In Posters: It’s ‘Star Wars’ Vs. ‘King Arthur’ In A Battle Of Magic Swords

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with this new poster of Alien: Covenant, which isn’t being too subtle about trying to turn Katherine Waterston into the new Ripley. I would not have predicted this look when I was watching Inherent Vice, that’s for sure. Anyway, I’m not sure a “cast vignettes inside floating head silhouette” design ever works that well, but it’s definitely better with an oozing alien than, say, face inside Professor X’s torso.

