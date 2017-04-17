This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with this new poster of Alien: Covenant, which isn’t being too subtle about trying to turn Katherine Waterston into the new Ripley. I would not have predicted this look when I was watching Inherent Vice, that’s for sure. Anyway, I’m not sure a “cast vignettes inside floating head silhouette” design ever works that well, but it’s definitely better with an oozing alien than, say, face inside Professor X’s torso.
This Week In Posters: It’s ‘Star Wars’ Vs. ‘King Arthur’ In A Battle Of Magic Swords
The mismatched names and faces for The Hitman’s Bodyguard is probably because the poster it’s parodying has them like that.
I’m pretty sure they Photoshoped a candid pic of Ryan Reynolds after his agent handed him the script.
And this is a real movie, right? Not a Deadpool related stunt?
For the love of the show Ed, could someone please check on Justin Long’s T cell count?
Smurfs. Even the poster gives off a dismissive wanking motion.
Vince, for all of your hang ups about diagonals and inversions and what not, I’m surprised you are good with the mirror in “My Cousin Rachel” because that doesn’t seem like how a mirror works.
Also, someone please photoshop George Michael and Maeby in there, kthx.
Sam Elliot will eventually get his Oscar for the Mark Twain biopic. He keeps his look, but goes method on racism.