This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with this new poster of Alien: Covenant, which isn’t being too subtle about trying to turn Katherine Waterston into the new Ripley. I would not have predicted this look when I was watching Inherent Vice, that’s for sure. Anyway, I’m not sure a “cast vignettes inside floating head silhouette” design ever works that well, but it’s definitely better with an oozing alien than, say, face inside Professor X’s torso.