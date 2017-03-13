Well I’m back, guys, did you miss me? You don’t have to answer that. Moving on, this week’s This Week In Posters begins with the new grey-bearded incarnation of Arnie in Aftermath, standing resolutely in diagonal surrounded by airborne particles that nowadays denote non-stop action. (Remember: action movie poster = lots of particles of shit flying everywhere.) I’m not sure what the most intriguing part of this is. Is it the tagline (“All he had left was revenge”) juxtaposed above the flaming shell of an airplane? Hey, plane. Remember when I said I’d kill you last?
Or is it the text below that, telling me that this Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring revenge movie about a flaming plane was actually inspired a true story? Could go either way, really.
Michael Rooker and John C. McGinley in the same movie!? Who’s going to win this grizzle-off?
Rooker looks super sassy in his poster.
Free Fire looks like American Hustle and The Nice Guys had a baby in a walmart bargain bin.
“Even silence can be broken” is not just nonsensical… it’s infuriating!
Silences are broken all the time, this makes me angry.
John C. McGinley better be careful with that steak knife in his waistband or they won’t be able to call him Dr. Cox anymore.
“Fred Armisen dressed as Robert Smith”
So spot on.
It turns out I’m not pretty enough to be an astronaut. Thanks Hollywood.
I still think the Wonder Woman logo looks like the Wienerschnitzel sign.