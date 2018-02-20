This week in this special Presidents’ Day edition of This Week In Posters, we begin with Blockers, which basically looks like if Cards Against Humanity was a movie. John Cena as the dorky dad? Hard pass. Also, it looks more like T-blocking than C-blocking, since the kids are all girls. I guess it depends where you block from.
[posters via IMPA]
I appreciate the Grindhouse approach, and I like that they used a freeway to make the diagonal instead of just tilting Bruce sideways. That being said, unless this is heavily satirical it seems like a terrible time to release a movie about an angry white dad killing inner city minorities.
I wish more movies would use the ol’ “headhunter POV” poster style like this. Also, Aardman has the best character design. That goofy pig cracks me up every time I look at it.
Whoa. This is a combination of like six different poster clichés made interesting. We’ve got trees, palm trees, the Siamese twin, and silhouettes. Only the Siamese twin makes sense because it’s called “Gemini,” and they actually did something interesting with the trees. It’s so good I stared at it for five minutes before I noticed the gun.
Jesus Christ, there’s still another month before this comes out? Why don’t they just push it back a year so they can keep torturing me with a million more of these dumb posters?
When I read that “new storm brewing” tagline part of me hoped this was for an X-Men movie. Anyway, I’m intrigued and a little scared, which was surely the point. Effective poster, though a title like “Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate” does most of the work for you.
I don’t know, Vince. I’m pretty in on Dad Cena.
That’s the only reason I’m going to watch it
I Kill Giants stars Zoe Saldana, Madison Wolfe and Imogen Poots. It’s like their parents got drunk at a baby naming party and kept upping the ante until the poor Poots’s had to go all in. “Imogen!” her father slurred mightily.
Shot in the dark, I’m sure, but I doubt I Kill Giants is going to be better than the first thing that came to mind seeing the poster, which is a film of Louise from Bob’s Burgers going full supervillain.
To make READY PLAYER ONE realistic they’d have to make them all Hot half-naked chicks being played by real-world dudes.
I’m not throwing shade. Back in the day when I’d stare at a screen and play for 12 hours I’d much rather look at something female.
Which is weird since the book seems to be nothing but Ernest Cline’s masturbatory fantasy.
Oops.
Neat. How’d you do that?
<blockquote>
<\blockquote>
Nuts. That’s supposed to be a slash.
<blockquote>
</blockquote>
No mention of the other 1980s video game trivia film “Shit, This Game Take Fifty Cents To Play But I Just Put In My Last Quarter And The Coin Return Isn’t Working”?
Or the ’90s video game trivia film, “Floppy Disk #7 out of 12 Was Corrupted And Now I Have to Wait 8 Hours to Download the Pirated Version from a BBS”.
Spoiler alert: In Ready Player One the hot chick turns out to really be a fat dude jerking off in his basement
I was looking for that gun for way too long in the Gemini poster. (Are those things coming down from her face part of it??) I only saw it when I scrolled past real fast.
Vince, I know you’re anti Cena Dad, but would you be swayed if I told you he butt chugs at the end of the trailer?
[www.youtube.com]
No? Well, can’t say I didn’t try.
Bruce Willis is 62 years old. The only thing he should be doing with a pipe wrench is fixing a leak.
I miss COTW
Hurricane Bianca aka Hedwig Scissorhands.
The Winnebago in The Leisure Seeker poster looks like it would be voiced by Larry the Cable Guy.