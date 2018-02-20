This Week In Posters: ‘Ready Player One’ Gets Character Posters, Plus Some Christian MMA

This week in this special Presidents’ Day edition of This Week In Posters, we begin with Blockers, which basically looks like if Cards Against Humanity was a movie. John Cena as the dorky dad? Hard pass. Also, it looks more like T-blocking than C-blocking, since the kids are all girls. I guess it depends where you block from.

I appreciate the Grindhouse approach, and I like that they used a freeway to make the diagonal instead of just tilting Bruce sideways. That being said, unless this is heavily satirical it seems like a terrible time to release a movie about an angry white dad killing inner city minorities.

I wish more movies would use the ol’ “headhunter POV” poster style like this. Also, Aardman has the best character design. That goofy pig cracks me up every time I look at it.

Whoa. This is a combination of like six different poster clichés made interesting. We’ve got trees, palm trees, the Siamese twin, and silhouettes. Only the Siamese twin makes sense because it’s called “Gemini,” and they actually did something interesting with the trees. It’s so good I stared at it for five minutes before I noticed the gun.

Jesus Christ, there’s still another month before this comes out? Why don’t they just push it back a year so they can keep torturing me with a million more of these dumb posters?

When I read that “new storm brewing” tagline part of me hoped this was for an X-Men movie. Anyway, I’m intrigued and a little scared, which was surely the point. Effective poster, though a title like “Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate” does most of the work for you.

