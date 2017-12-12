IMPA

You can tell it’s awards season by the size of this week’s poster haul. It’s huge! Let’s get to it.

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Black Panther, Marvel Studios’ something something expanded universe blah blah blah. A lot going on here, from the futuristic city to the characters popping out… some kind of shape thingy. An abstract outline? Is some kind of minimalist panther logo? Or is it another portal? In any case, the main focus seems to be Michael B. Jordan’s incredibly cool haircut, which is all I really care about in this thing. Is that like… a Ronaldo cut with mini dreads? Man, that’s a cool haircut.

Here’s a new batch of character posters from Ava Duvernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. I never read this book and I know nothing about it and looking at these posters must be how Game of Thrones looks to people who don’t watch Game of Thrones. Also, I worry that “a wrinkle in time” just another way to say “a portal.”

Hey look, it’s Oprah, and she’s got a rhinestone bike chain for eyebrows and some vajazzling beads on her forehead. Cool, cool.

Come on, that’s not Reese Witherspoon, quit lying.