This Week In Posters: Star Wars Week, And Ready Player One’s Legs Go All The Way Down

#This Week In Posters
Senior Editor
12.12.17

IMPA

You can tell it’s awards season by the size of this week’s poster haul. It’s huge! Let’s get to it.

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Black Panther, Marvel Studios’ something something expanded universe blah blah blah. A lot going on here, from the futuristic city to the characters popping out… some kind of shape thingy. An abstract outline? Is some kind of minimalist panther logo? Or is it another portal? In any case, the main focus seems to be Michael B. Jordan’s incredibly cool haircut, which is all I really care about in this thing. Is that like… a Ronaldo cut with mini dreads? Man, that’s a cool haircut.

IMPA

Here’s a new batch of character posters from Ava Duvernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time. I never read this book and I know nothing about it and looking at these posters must be how Game of Thrones looks to people who don’t watch Game of Thrones. Also, I worry that “a wrinkle in time” just another way to say “a portal.”

IMPA

Hey look, it’s Oprah, and she’s got a rhinestone bike chain for eyebrows and some vajazzling beads on her forehead. Cool, cool.

IMPA

Come on, that’s not Reese Witherspoon, quit lying.

Around The Web

TOPICS#This Week In Posters
TAGSa wrinkle in timeAardmanREADY PLAYER ONEStar Wars: The Last JediTHIS WEEK IN POSTERS

Best Of 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

Mustaches, Invisible Snakes, And Robots: Some Extremely Specific TV Awards For 2017

12.12.17 37 mins ago
Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

Best Of The Rest: Other Terrific New TV Shows Of 2017

12.12.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP