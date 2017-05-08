IMPA

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with a couple new designs for Alien Covenant, which finally opens this week. These latest posters are okay, but not nearly as good as the first couple with the alien on them. I mean, no one’s buying a ticket to see the screaming humans, you know? Is there a rule that says you have to keep making new posters up until the release? They weren’t going to improve after that first one. Stop drillin’, you’ve struck oil!