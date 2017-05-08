This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with a couple new designs for Alien Covenant, which finally opens this week. These latest posters are okay, but not nearly as good as the first couple with the alien on them. I mean, no one’s buying a ticket to see the screaming humans, you know? Is there a rule that says you have to keep making new posters up until the release? They weren’t going to improve after that first one. Stop drillin’, you’ve struck oil!
This Week In Posters: ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Dark Tower,’ ‘Alien: Covenant,’ And More
The original Blood Feast (1963, so of course Vince doesn’t remember) was brought to us by legendary* director Herschell Gordon Lewis, who brought us other such masterpieces:
– Two Thousand Maniacs!
– Color Me Blood Red
– Scum of the Earth
– The Gore Gore Girls
– This stuff’ll Kill Ya!
– She-Devils on Wheels
– A Hot Night at the Go Go Lounge!
All those exclamation marks are in the original titles, btw, not my own embellishment (as if titles like that need any).
* Never heard of him, but anyway, RIP as of last year.
Fun Herschell Gordon Lewis quote: “I’ve often compared Blood Feast to a Walt Whitman poem; it’s no good, but it was the first of its kind.”
So obviously this was a film that needed to be remade 50 years later.
1) The new Alien posters are legit.
2) I thought the Amityville poster was part of the Alien set.
3) Inconceivable looks like it’s one of those hand drawn photo-realist paintings.
4) Agreed about Hickok. It’s oozing try-hard and “real” but made for the History channel.
5) Your mom.
Black Ranger’s totem is hypnoturtle WITH A VIPER TAIL, jeez Vince, it’s not hard to figure that one out.
“Susanne Bartsch” is just 93 minutes of two club kids chainsmoking and making fun of you for having a stable relationship with your parents.
100% serious question: Do Transformers fuck?
It’s a very popular category on Pornhub.
You know what, I may have read that wrong. Nevermind.
Props on realisim of the Book of Henry poster. If you’re going to wear steampunk goggles to middle school you’re going to need that helmet.
Helmets don’t protect from the pain you feel from a middle schooler’s insult.
White boxers are bad ass because instead of sparring and cardio they do old school tried and true shit “eating a grotesque number of eggs” and “rolling down a hill inside of an old oil drum.”
I don’t need no fancy gym. I’ll just dump bags of flour in the river in the middle of the night.
And that’s why I don’t wear white.
@Verbal- That’s how Peeta got yoked to rep his district in the hungry howies games. I think. I didn’t read it.
I’d humbly like to apply for the rap name “Cool Futurarri” if it is not already taken. If it is, I will accept “Lil Cool Futurarri” please and thank you.
ORDINARY PERSON: Sometimes leaves stuff undone.
CREATIVE PERSON: “I’m going to do it all! I’m going to buy my kid this steampunk helmet off Etsy!”
Hickok, I don’t know the myth and I’m not interested in the legend.
Drone shares its title with the documentary about Vince’s stand-up days.