This week in This Week In Posters, definitive proof I organize alphabetically and with no regard for SEO, we begin with Amazon Adventure. I haven’t heard of this movie, and it looks more like a nature show on basic cable hosted by a historical reenactor from pirate times. IMDb check tells me it is in fact a movie, starring Robert Daw as Charles Darwin. Why didn’t they just put that on the poster? “Starring Robert Daw as Charles Darwin.” You’d have to beat people out of that theater with a stick with a tagline like that. This looks like box art for a videogame I definitely would’ve bought in the ’90s.