This week in This Week In Posters, definitive proof I organize alphabetically and with no regard for SEO, we begin with Amazon Adventure. I haven’t heard of this movie, and it looks more like a nature show on basic cable hosted by a historical reenactor from pirate times. IMDb check tells me it is in fact a movie, starring Robert Daw as Charles Darwin. Why didn’t they just put that on the poster? “Starring Robert Daw as Charles Darwin.” You’d have to beat people out of that theater with a stick with a tagline like that. This looks like box art for a videogame I definitely would’ve bought in the ’90s.
This Week In Posters: Demonic Clowns, Young Popes, War-Like Apes, And John Cena
Around The Web
There are 18 comments
Hard c for Cillian.
You’re just saying that because you love a hard C
I’m gonna take a guess and say that the 007 on the guardians poster refers to Batista’s role in Spectre.
I’m assuming that Ferdinand is based on the children’s book The Story of Ferdinand.
I’m also assuming that it will somehow have animals dancing to hip-hop, because Hollywood.
$10 says a typically overweight animal (hippo/elephant) can secretly breakdance.
First, at a quick glance I thought that was Will Forte in the Amazon Adventure poster.
Second, I love the idea of Robert Daw as Charles Dawin, aka Boston Charles Darwin.
“CHAHLEEN, GET OVA HEYAH! COME LOOK AT THESE FACKIN TUHTLES!”
The Voyage of the Brady
That Gina Carano sideboob is of like, the boob farther from the camera. That may be a first and I’m ok with it.
When o when will Hollywood learn that Gina Carano’s best feature is her freaking smile, and figure out a way to make her play the girl next door who happens to be a badass?
[media.giphy.com]
As I clicked I was like, oh no, don’t be the lip bite.
Someone done creamed my britches.
And wait, is Channing Tatum playing a Cowboy-ass spy counterpart to the increeeeedibly British ones in Kingsman?
Because…that is extremely my shit.
The Book of Henry was originally George Lucas’ idea for a prequel to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in which we focus on everyone’s favourite part of the Indiana Jones franchise to find how out a young Shia Laboeuf became an adventurer just like his father. It features Howard the Duck and Jar Jar Binks and was reportedly so bad it caused Steven Spielberg to cry.
Presupposes is now the most commonly thrown around word in Hollywood production meetings. Way to take “merchandising” down a peg.
Armie Hammer plays a character named “Ord” which is a more believable name than Armie Hammer.
“It” would be a lot scarier if Tim Curry would reprise his role post-stroke. The only thing scarier than a clown is one with a droopy eye.
Props to the Overdrive poster for making me turn my head like my puppy witnessing a magic trick.
What’s with the weird, unnecessary shadow on the monkey’s head? (for the amazon movie) It looks like he is wearing a tiny Elvis wig. I’m OK with this, but why bury the lead!?!