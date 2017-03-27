This Week In Posters: More Prongs Than Aquaman’s Trident

Strap in, folks, this week in This Week in Posters, we have a bigger crop of new posters than I think I’ve ever seen in one week. If you need extra help tuning out the real world, I’ve got your time waster!
In any case, we begin this week with yet another awesome poster for Alien: Covenant, which is really upping its poster game to make up for its half-assed generic title (videogame sequel ass title). I’m getting a “Dante’s Inferno with H.R. Giger aliens” vibe from this one. Pretty excellent. If you thought their only speed was minimalism, think again.
[all posters via IMPA]
Nice of you to give Al an early birthday present in the form of that Tarzan pic.
I was Stoked but then realized the Tarzan poster wasn’t for a sequel.
The xenomorgy looks like a fun time.
It’s unfathomable to me that a reboot of Baywatch is marketing itself by focusing on the anatomy of its male leads. I hope they don’t make the same mistake when they inevitably reboot Silk Stalkings.
“Oh and here’s Simon or whatever examining an eyeball plant.”
As if you don’t have then names of the Smurfs memorized as well. You can’t bluff your way out of this by name dropping Baywatch actresses as smoothly as you can karaoke Barenaked Ladies lyrics.
The guy with the shotgun on the Black Butterfly poster looks remarkably like Francesco Totti. One of Totti’s nicknames is Il Bimbo d’Oro. Wikipedia says that means “The Golden Boy”. That can’t be right can it? Vince, you’re good at pretending to be Italian; does “bimbo” mean “boy”? Maybe it’s baby boy?
Best footballer’s nickname is One Size – Fitz Hall.
Yes, but are there prongs going in?
Charlie Hunnam is a poor man’s Tom Hardy. A Tom Foolhardy, if you will.
Lost City of Zzzzzzzzz
I cannot read Charlie Hunnam’s name without seeing it as Charlie Hooman, which makes me think he’s a poorly disguised alien.
I don’t get the ASDAS thing for the Transformers poster because it means something different round our way: Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score.
This is also why we curly-haired men never get to look cool.
Yeah, let’s pretend the issue with your hair is about something other than the color.
Maudie – the Rhea Perlman story.
I always get Rhea and Ron Perlman mixed up which is probably why I got fired as Casting Director on the Hellboy movie.
Aquaman looks like a D&D miniature. Ral Partha: The Movie!
Vince, obviously the Gamora’s rings represent her enjoyment of the shocker. I also don’t understand why you called the ovaries a butterfly on the Black Butterfly poster.