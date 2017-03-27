This Week In Posters: More Prongs Than Aquaman’s Trident

IMPA

Strap in, folks, this week in This Week in Posters, we have a bigger crop of new posters than I think I’ve ever seen in one week. If you need extra help tuning out the real world, I’ve got your time waster!

In any case, we begin this week with yet another awesome poster for Alien: Covenant, which is really upping its poster game to make up for its half-assed generic title (videogame sequel ass title). I’m getting a “Dante’s Inferno with H.R. Giger aliens” vibe from this one. Pretty excellent. If you thought their only speed was minimalism, think again.

[all posters via IMPA]