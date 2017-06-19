IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Austin Found, starring Craig Robinson and… wait, is that Skeet Ulrich under the wrestling mask? He’s the only other male name on there, but that doesn’t really look like him. I guess it’s harder to recognize a Skeet these days, what with all your Scoot McNairys running around watering down the brand. Anyway, I guess it’s about wrestling? Keep Austin weird, the movie? (Sidenote: Any city that stresses about their weirdness level isn’t very weird) I’m getting pageants, wrestling, and perhaps pig farming, because overalls is generally Hollywood shorthand for pig farmer. Time will tell, as they say.

Coming in just under the wire, courtesy of Collider, it’s the poster for Brigsby Bear. I’m biased because I’ve seen it and loved it, but it’s awesome and weird, just like the movie.

This is a cool poster, but I’ll be honest: when they said “one killer track” about the last song I expected was “Tequila.” Does he drive to cheesy wedding songs? Is “My Sharona” on there? “Gangnam Style?”

These are the pictures of the people that are in this movie. Good poster, time for lunch. Real talk, I still have no idea what the hell is going on with this movie and whether it’s supposed to be a joke. But it’s Edgar Wright and he’s never let me down before so I give it the benefit of the doubt. Also, the marketing for Scott Pilgrim was terrible, but I loved that movie. It may just be that Edgar Wright’s movies are difficult to convey in a marketing campaign.

This is the first of a big batch of Baby Driver character posters. Ansel Elgort really does have the skin of a baby. I’d like to upholster my van with it.