This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Austin Found, starring Craig Robinson and… wait, is that Skeet Ulrich under the wrestling mask? He’s the only other male name on there, but that doesn’t really look like him. I guess it’s harder to recognize a Skeet these days, what with all your Scoot McNairys running around watering down the brand. Anyway, I guess it’s about wrestling? Keep Austin weird, the movie? (Sidenote: Any city that stresses about their weirdness level isn’t very weird) I’m getting pageants, wrestling, and perhaps pig farming, because overalls is generally Hollywood shorthand for pig farmer. Time will tell, as they say.
Coming in just under the wire, courtesy of Collider, it’s the poster for Brigsby Bear. I’m biased because I’ve seen it and loved it, but it’s awesome and weird, just like the movie.
This is a cool poster, but I’ll be honest: when they said “one killer track” about the last song I expected was “Tequila.” Does he drive to cheesy wedding songs? Is “My Sharona” on there? “Gangnam Style?”
These are the pictures of the people that are in this movie. Good poster, time for lunch. Real talk, I still have no idea what the hell is going on with this movie and whether it’s supposed to be a joke. But it’s Edgar Wright and he’s never let me down before so I give it the benefit of the doubt. Also, the marketing for Scott Pilgrim was terrible, but I loved that movie. It may just be that Edgar Wright’s movies are difficult to convey in a marketing campaign.
This is the first of a big batch of Baby Driver character posters. Ansel Elgort really does have the skin of a baby. I’d like to upholster my van with it.
Girls Trip was bound to happen eventually. ::Oprah Winfrey voice:: And you get a Hangover ripoff! and you get a Hangover ripoff!
The bees .gif still makes me giggle. I am not mature.
Who did that ape graffiti? Gibbon Banksy? That Brigsby Bear poster looks like a cover to a French children’s book. You know the type that has sexual innuendo for the adults and subliminally teaches your children to smoke cigarettes?
So ‘Austin Found’ looks like a cross between ‘Raising Arizona’ and ‘Fargo’… and holy shit! All 3 of the titles have places in them! It doesn’t mean anything, but it’s kind of weird.
So wait, those last 2 posters for nut job 2 are the same fucking animal.
Is he schizophrenic? and speaks with both (can’t be bothered to look up those names) voices? Is that why it’s called nut job?!?
Jamie Foxx’s trigger finger discipline is stressing me out in that Baby Driver poster. Please stop Jamie, or none of the other criminals will go shooting with you. ):
1. The Nut Job 2 posters read as Nut 2 Job. Which is definitely better.
2. The Nut 2 Job posters are interchangeable with the Will Ferrell/Amy Poehler’s “The House”. Not a good sign.
3. Posters outlining each character in the film with a quirky tagline need to stop
“400,000 men couldn’t get home, so home came for them”
I was totally pumped for Dunkirk until I read this garbage tag line, yeeshhhhh.