This Week In Posters: ‘Baywatch’ Is About Ogling Dudes Now

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this redacted style poster for American Assassin, which tells us that Michael Keaton is in it and not much else. Have we hit peak Keatonnaissance? Anyway, that is a selling point. It’s also nice to see that Taylor Kitsch didn’t entirely John Carter his whole career. I mean, I guess? Maybe it was actually Taylor Kitsch who John Carter’d John Carter. Discuss.