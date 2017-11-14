This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this series of Black Panther character posters. These are all pretty badass, and maybe the most impressive thing about them is that they could come up with 11 different variations on the “his/her ____’s _____” construction.
Hmm, I don’t really know what those rings are. Weapons? I assume weapons.
Everyone seems to be holding weapons. That makes sense. But what’s the background? Are they in a smoky room? A misty forest?
Only the white guys (the “Tolkien white guys,” as has been noted) don’t get weapons. That’s a nice twist.
Hmm, I don’t really know what those rings are. Weapons?
Never watched a lot of Xena:Warrior Princess, huh?
That Ferdinand pun might have worked if they spelled it Bulleave and had Kurtwood Smith say it.
El Gran Showman is Spanish for The Grandmother Showman.
I’m holding out hope Barkhad Abdi’s playing like, a banker or something in the Somali pirate movie. Buck expectations, ya know?
“Swinging Safari” looks like a straight to video “Inherent Vice” sequel directed whoever does the “American Pie” ones.