This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this series of Black Panther character posters. These are all pretty badass, and maybe the most impressive thing about them is that they could come up with 11 different variations on the “his/her ____’s _____” construction.
[all posters via IMPA]
Hmm, I don’t really know what those rings are. Weapons? I assume weapons.
Everyone seems to be holding weapons. That makes sense. But what’s the background? Are they in a smoky room? A misty forest?
Only the white guys (the “Tolkien white guys,” as has been noted) don’t get weapons. That’s a nice twist.
Hmm, I don’t really know what those rings are. Weapons?
Never watched a lot of Xena:Warrior Princess, huh?
That Ferdinand pun might have worked if they spelled it Bulleave and had Kurtwood Smith say it.
El Gran Showman is Spanish for The Grandmother Showman.
Then they know their audience. Hugh kills with the septuagenarian crowd.
I’m holding out hope Barkhad Abdi’s playing like, a banker or something in the Somali pirate movie. Buck expectations, ya know?
“Swinging Safari” looks like a straight to video “Inherent Vice” sequel directed whoever does the “American Pie” ones.
Look out, Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba! The phantom of the opera is lowering the chandelier on you!
The Peter Rabbit movie is yet to be “classified,” probably because this one is about a sexy Peter Rabbit who f*cks.
at first I thought Swinging Safari was a Couples Retreat ripoff taking place in a different era but then I noticed the cast is relatively known Australians/Kiwis(?) so that simply cannot be the case, right?
I was starting to question whether or not my moustache was inadequate until I saw Evan Peters’ u there. looks like he grows better chin hair than me though.
I really think you just broke the code of what they were trying to do with the peter rabbit poster. I wouldn’t have noticed and it’s not a stretch to think disney / netflix animators moonlight as movie poster artists.
the way I read posters – eyes jumping all over the place- I actually saw the part about the dog tag movie being directed by a currently deployed soldier (or whatever that’s supposed to mean) before honing in on [ed. note: purposely chosen] the dog tags breaking down into doves.
I have virtually zero interest in idris elba or jessica chastain (both being incredibly overrated what with the latter not being to upstage the actress playing her younger self in interstellar / doing a bin laden immediately following the ordeal or whatever it was and the former being one of the most poorly acted major players in
the wire — what with suppressed english accent not being a dialect I’m convinced is native to the region) but I may have to see it since I’ve been a fan of aaron sorkin allllll the way back to The Newsroom.
I think it’s weird they have a full grown woman in a child’s nightgown holding a teddy bear hiding under the bed withe the ‘children’s nightmares’ tagline in that insidious poster. I mean, isn’t that Vera Farmiga? Naomi Watts maybe?
I enjoyed your take-down of the Game Night posters.
I read that Ferdinand tagline as having to do with Christmas eve rather than ‘believe’ originally.
I’m disappointed that early man is not a sequel to The Croods.
I love that deadpool is bringing back the cabbie / putting him in the poster. would not have noticed the Stan Lee photo / portrait and certainly find it amusing as well. and I do believe it’s the filmmakers asking Lee to do cameos, not the other way around.
“*riiipppp sound effect*” oddly I read that like a record scratch.
