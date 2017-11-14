IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this series of Black Panther character posters. These are all pretty badass, and maybe the most impressive thing about them is that they could come up with 11 different variations on the “his/her ____’s _____” construction.

[all posters via IMPA]

IMPA

Hmm, I don’t really know what those rings are. Weapons? I assume weapons.

IMPA

Everyone seems to be holding weapons. That makes sense. But what’s the background? Are they in a smoky room? A misty forest?

IMPA

Only the white guys (the “Tolkien white guys,” as has been noted) don’t get weapons. That’s a nice twist.