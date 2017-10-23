IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Taraji P. Henson in Acrimony, or as I like to call it, Snakes On Her Brain. I kid, I kid, it’s a cool poster. Any guesses what it’s about? Infidelity? I’m going with “taut psychological thriller.”

IMPA

Again, I don’t have a clear sense of what this is about, but damn that’s a cool poster. I didn’t even notice the people doin’ it inside her blood tear at first. This has been upgraded to “taut psychological sex thriller with tasteful nudity.”

IMPA

Are all of the faces Blake Lively? This design is weird and I can’t stop looking at it. Is she speaking sign language to herself?

IMPA

This appears to be a film about Jena Malone’s haunted vagina.