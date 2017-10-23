This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Taraji P. Henson in Acrimony, or as I like to call it, Snakes On Her Brain. I kid, I kid, it’s a cool poster. Any guesses what it’s about? Infidelity? I’m going with “taut psychological thriller.”
Again, I don’t have a clear sense of what this is about, but damn that’s a cool poster. I didn’t even notice the people doin’ it inside her blood tear at first. This has been upgraded to “taut psychological sex thriller with tasteful nudity.”
Are all of the faces Blake Lively? This design is weird and I can’t stop looking at it. Is she speaking sign language to herself?
This appears to be a film about Jena Malone’s haunted vagina.
I guess “The Ballad Of Lefty Brown Who Shoots Right Handed For Some Reason” was too long.
It was originally going to be “The Anthem of Righty Whitey” starring Bill Paxton but they had to do some last-minute reshoots.
Now that I know Peter Capaldi is in Paddington I can’t stop picturing him saying “Y’know, I’ve come across a lot of psychos, but none as fucking boring as you. You are a real boring fuck. Sorry, sorry, I know you disapprove of swearing so I’ll sort that out. You are a boring F, star, star, CUNT!” to a cartoon bear. My day is better for it.