This Week In Posters: 'Paddington 2,' 'Black Panther,' And Some Delightfully Bad Taglines

Senior Editor
10.23.17

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Taraji P. Henson in Acrimony, or as I like to call it, Snakes On Her Brain. I kid, I kid, it’s a cool poster. Any guesses what it’s about? Infidelity? I’m going with “taut psychological thriller.”

Again, I don’t have a clear sense of what this is about, but damn that’s a cool poster. I didn’t even notice the people doin’ it inside her blood tear at first. This has been upgraded to “taut psychological sex thriller with tasteful nudity.”

Are all of the faces Blake Lively? This design is weird and I can’t stop looking at it. Is she speaking sign language to herself?

This appears to be a film about Jena Malone’s haunted vagina.

