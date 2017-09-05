This Week In Posters: Borgs, Bad Moms, Gunther, And Lady Birds

09.05.17

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with this Fronsh poster for Borg/McEnroe, which I like a lot, and not just because they matched up the names with the corresponding character/actor. It uses the net as the visual slash between “Borg and McEnroe.” I also enjoy that in the ’70s (I know the movie is set in 1980, but 1980 is for all intents and purposes part of the ’70s), if your hair didn’t come past your ears you were a narc. Even if you were a professional athlete, even if you had a head of gross curly ringlets like John McEnroe and me. From 1975 – 1981, no one didn’t look like a porn producer.

“Welcome back, we’re here live at Wimbledon, and… my, John McEnroe is really heating up. My goodness, I didn’t think it was possible but he’s getting even hotter! …Unbelievable! John McEnroe has become too hot to handle… he’s the surface of the sun! JOHN MCENROE IS BECOMING A BEAM OF LIGHT! HE HAS SUCCESSFULLY TRANSCENDED SPACE AND TIME!”

Sometimes I wish I was Spanish or Italian, so that when existence gets too beautiful I could put the back of my hand against my forehead and sigh.

“Trailblazer. Rebel. Icon.”

Just for once could they make a movie about someone who just sorta goes with the flow. A real rule follower. Someone who finds her lane and stays in it. “This one goes out to the people who color inside the lines.”

“Be careful what you pray for.”

So this person… prayed to be crucified upside down? Assuming that’s what’s happening here? That seems like a strange thing to pray for. I love the upside down crucifixion, by the way, it really shows humanity’s capacity for creativity and constant self improvement. “Someone nailed to a giant board in which they’re forced to weigh constant exertion against suffocating? NOT HORRIBLE ENOUGH. DO IT UPSIDE DOWN.”

There should be a movie about the trailblazing dreamer who first crucified someone upside down and disrupted the entire crucifixion industry.

