This Week In Posters: ‘The Dark Tower,’ ‘Detroit,’ ‘Kingsmen 2,’ And More

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with The Birth of the Dragon, starring Phillip Ng as Bruce Lee. (I can’t believe I had to look that up.) This poster is a lot better, focusing our attention on his razor sharp cheekbones and chiseled jaw rather than the awful bowl cut like the last few. I like the font too. And the background illustrates our favorite new weird poster trend, sparks! That being said, does “Birth of the Dragon” sound a little too close to “Birth of a Nation” to you? Discuss.
The pull quotes make me think this is going to be very sexual — “ravishing,” “erotic,” “sensual,” “piercing.”
As for the rest of the poster… hmm. This seems to be an odd variant of the close-eyed headbutt. It’s somewhere between close-eyed headbutt (usually used to indicate yearning) and the cathartic moment next to a body of water. What should we call this? The Siamese Sky Ponder? The sky ponder seems to suggest sexual fulfillment.
This is a new poster for The Dark Tower that would make an even better deltoid tat. I also like that the crows look like they’re unbuttoning Idris Elba’s fly.
The art on these is undeniably cool, but would you believe that’s supposed to be Matthew McConaughey? Clearly it’s John Cusack.
Are you telling me The Glass Castle is in no way related to Captain Fantastic? Not a spiritual prequel or inspired by kind of thing? I’m calling a very whimsical bullshit on that.
They’re connected, and so is Captain Marvel. This is the whimsical direction the MCU is now heading.
I hope Marjorie Prime heavily features Jon Hamm’s dongle.
I fully support more screen time for the Hammaconda.
He apparently does love the free ball it.
John Cusack? Clearly that’s Edward Norton phoning it in.
It manages to look as equally like cusack and norton as it does to not look anything like matty con
Please let Halle Berry, one of the most overrated actresses in history, do an British accent! Please!! Pretty Please!!!
Did you know that when Berry played a crackhead in Do the Right Thing she didn’t brush her teeth for like 2 weeks? Some call it method acting, I call it my teen years.
What are they supposed to be standing on in that flat liners poster? It looks like a poster for a “hard sci-fi” mid 90s fox show that got canceled after one season but I still have to hear about from fans
Is C-Tates’ belt buckle a flask? I spent an inordinate amount of time staring at his crotch to try and figure this out.
Same here. Wait, what belt buckle?
I like that Woody Harrelson is switching between blockbusters like War Apes and Sexy Young Han Solo: A Star Wars Story and the indie movie scene
I’m very very excited for Suburbicon. Clooney and the Coen brothers!? Shit’s fire yo.
Marjorie Prime is like a stock image you’d find when searching for “digital + melancholy.” I’m with these guys, I’d rather search for “Hamm + Dong.”
Julianne Moore as the eccentric villain in The Kingsmen 2 is perfect. Her best roles are as an eccentric artist and eccentric slut.
Ingrid Goes West reminds me of the Girlfriend Experience poster, which is one of those instances a poster out-shined a movie.
I hope Armie Hammer is ready for all the homoerotic puns if Call Me by Your Name is about man on man love.
@Alcoholics Gratuitous My expectations for Suburbicon were high, then I found out Oscar Isaac was in it.
I consider a bias against kingsman utterly bizarre. it was a movie I caught (downloaded) on a whim and was blown-over by how enjoyable I found it. granted if anything could lessen my enthusiasm for a sequel it would be halle berry but the the other new additions make up for that in my mind.
I’ll take Halle Berry over an orange, velour smoking jacket.
I read somewhere, maybe on Vulture, that Julianne Moore’s Kingman villain is based partially on Martha Stewart. I. Am. In.