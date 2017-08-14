IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Pixar’s Coco, featuring little Richie Valens over here rocking out for all the townsfolk, those both alive and dead. As always, the dopey doggy is stealing the show getting a tongue full of street corn. I still don’t know why we even bother with human characters in animation, but otherwise it’s a pretty good poster. Lots of mustaches.

This poster didn’t come out this week, but I thought it was worth including, for obvious reasons. Look, the director of Snitch knows what he knows, okay?

This is not only a strong poster for The Death of Stalin, it’s also a power move. It says “I can put Buscemi, Palin, and Tambor in my movie and the director’s name and concept will still be more important.”

I’m sure we’ll get some terrible floating head designs closer to release, but for now this is awesome.

I honestly couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on with this poster for The Foreigner until I saw the next one with Jackie Chan. Apparently both faces are Pierce Brosnan’s, one angry and one… uh… content? You know, it turns out emotions this subtle don’t really play in posters. His right side kind of looks like Bryan Cranston.

I was so busy trying to figure out what I was looking at in the last poster to notice the debris exploding out of the characters’ heads, which is admittedly pretty boss. It’s like the designer of The Foreigner poster took two of the most pervasive poster clichés — the pointlessly diagonal horizon line and action movies have lots of debris flying everywhere — and combined them into something much stranger and cooler.

“Rock out with your glock out” sounded so familiar (kind of an obvious pun) that I Googled it. Turns out it’s not only been put on a t-shirt but was the name of a special edition DVD of Cop Out. Which is not especially something you’d want to remind people of, but that’s assuming the writers of Gun Shy‘s tagline thought about it for more than five seconds, which I doubt. On another note, what the sweet hell is going on with his left hand up there?