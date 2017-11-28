This Week In Posters: ‘Early Man’ Does Character Posters Right

#This Week In Posters
Senior Editor
11.28.17

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with The Commuter, another in a long line of beautiful posters in which Liam Neeson holds a gun. Oh, did you think he was merely commuting? Ha, please. That’s just his cover since he got kicked out of the special forces karate squad for punching out his commanding officer (who was racist). Anyway, I don’t think I can do another one of these movies, but I’ll say this for the poster: if you want a strong diagonal line, this is a much better solution than just tilting the entire horizon sideways for no reason.

[All posters via IMPA]

IMPA

Cool shading, but… no gun? How are people going to know? I do like the subtle phallic effect of the subway map running through his crotch.

*Watching The Commuter in theater. Nudges date*

“The train is his dick.”

IMPA

The real star of this poster is Futura font. Get it? The people are little. Whatever, it’s pretty straightforward.

IMPA

Whoa, isn’t Black Panther the good guy in Black Panther? This mask looks like he’s on trial for eating women. Which I suppose would be something a panther would do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#This Week In Posters
TAGSBlack PantherCHINESE WIDOWEARLY MANLIAM NEESONPOSTERSSMALL FOOTThe CommuterTHIS WEEK IN POSTERS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP