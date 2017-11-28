This Week In Posters: ‘Early Man’ Does Character Posters Right

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with The Commuter, another in a long line of beautiful posters in which Liam Neeson holds a gun. Oh, did you think he was merely commuting? Ha, please. That’s just his cover since he got kicked out of the special forces karate squad for punching out his commanding officer (who was racist). Anyway, I don’t think I can do another one of these movies, but I’ll say this for the poster: if you want a strong diagonal line, this is a much better solution than just tilting the entire horizon sideways for no reason.

Cool shading, but… no gun? How are people going to know? I do like the subtle phallic effect of the subway map running through his crotch.

*Watching The Commuter in theater. Nudges date*

“The train is his dick.”

The real star of this poster is Futura font. Get it? The people are little. Whatever, it’s pretty straightforward.

Whoa, isn’t Black Panther the good guy in Black Panther? This mask looks like he’s on trial for eating women. Which I suppose would be something a panther would do.