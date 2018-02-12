IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, thanks to the capricious whims of alphabetical order, we begin with this poster for Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies, which I’m going to go out on a limb and say most of us probably won’t get to see. There’s a lot going on in this — a crop duster, a rotting ferris wheel, multiple lens flares including one that seems to be coming out of a boob — but mostly I notice the tagline. So there are zombies… who are “Southern fried” (whatever the hell that means)… who… grow on you?

Hey, poster designers. You know we haven’t seen this movie yet, right? My brain hurts trying to connect the concepts of Southern fried zombies, and things that grow on you. This feels like an SAT analogy that I’ve failed.

IMPA

Pretty cool IMAX poster for Black Panther here, but what’s all the stuff splattered in the background? Is it gold? Oh well, it’s not an action poster unless you have random particles of stuff in the background anymore.

IMPA

Oh no, it looks like someone forgot to add the tagline to this Black Panther poster. I believe it’s supposed to say “out here it’s ‘bling bang.'”

Warner Bros

IMPA

I like the hands all over here, but hold up, is that a dwarf hand on her boob? This movie is even sexier than I first thought.