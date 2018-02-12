This week in This Week In Posters, thanks to the capricious whims of alphabetical order, we begin with this poster for Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies, which I’m going to go out on a limb and say most of us probably won’t get to see. There’s a lot going on in this — a crop duster, a rotting ferris wheel, multiple lens flares including one that seems to be coming out of a boob — but mostly I notice the tagline. So there are zombies… who are “Southern fried” (whatever the hell that means)… who… grow on you?
Hey, poster designers. You know we haven’t seen this movie yet, right? My brain hurts trying to connect the concepts of Southern fried zombies, and things that grow on you. This feels like an SAT analogy that I’ve failed.
Pretty cool IMAX poster for Black Panther here, but what’s all the stuff splattered in the background? Is it gold? Oh well, it’s not an action poster unless you have random particles of stuff in the background anymore.
Oh no, it looks like someone forgot to add the tagline to this Black Panther poster. I believe it’s supposed to say “out here it’s ‘bling bang.'”
I like the hands all over here, but hold up, is that a dwarf hand on her boob? This movie is even sexier than I first thought.
How could you forget Edna Mode?
Do you even Pixar?
Bracer Phoenix is the Cooper Manning of his family.
Nice to see that Black Panther is from the very specific country of… Africa?
There were absolutely no fewer than 5 meetings about whether or not to include Madagascar on there.
well its a made up country of Wakanda, so I guess they didnt want any backlash over choosing a real country over another idk
I’m interested in the Tomb Raider reboot because the game it’s based on was kinda dark and torture porny and I’m into Alicia Vikander taking on that role.
On paper, I agree, since the game was basically The Descent with mercenaries instead of cave people. But the trailer just looks like generic C-grade action movie.
That second Black Panther poster looks gimp as hell.
Nothing says Pyrenees like… wait, what exactly is going on there?
I’ll probably see Pyrenees because that’s where my dog is from and she’s a good girl. Maybe not full price good but certainly matinee good.
Nice to see Minnie Driver getting movie work again, but Spinning Man seems like the alt title to that wheelchair kid show she’s on.
Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies was made by setting up a camera in Tallahassee and letting it roll for a week.
That Imitation Girl poster also reminds me of Under the Skin [undertheskinmovie.com]
The first “Compulsion” poster makes me think of the U2 video of “Numb”.
“I also look forward to a mom comedy that doesn’t include a scene of the moms slow-motion cool walking set to ’90s hip-hop.”
Hate to disappoint, but this is made by the same people who did Juno. So, you’re gonna get that slow-mo.