This Week In Posters: Is ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Teasing A Money Shot?

This week in This Week In Posters we begin with… DAMMIT WHAT IS THAT FONT! It’s the same one from the Thoroughbreds poster. Initially I thought it came from Gone Girl, but it’s not that. Then I thought, Girl On The Train? Girl With The Dragon Tatoo? It looks like the font from a movie with “girl” in the title, doesn’t it? Ugh, it’s killing me. It’s the edge-of-your-seat thriller font.
Anyway, someone get this girl some Gore Tex, she’s going to be soaked.
THERE IT IS AGAIN! Was it Fifty Shades that started this font trend? It’s a good font, because you can tease an ejaculation scene and it still seems upscale. This movie looks like it’s going to be the Zales diamond commercial of jizz shots.
Cock blockers, eh? Real subtle. Maybe they should’ve used that Fifty Shades jizz font.
Christ, look at all those CalArts faces. I liked Coco better when I thought the goofy doggy was the main character.
uh… That’s the Batman symbol on Batman’s face. Look to the right. See the little ears/head?
“What the hell is on top of that keg?” Based on everything else going on in that poster, I’d say it’s some kind of IUD.
“Suck It Up” is a coming-of-age drama? Why do the actresses look like they’re in their 30s?
I only see the one cutout on the Batfleck poster. It’s the shape of a bat.