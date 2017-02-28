This Week In Posters: ‘Ghost In The Shell,’ Kong Bites Helicopters, And Power Rangers

This Week In Posters this week begins with this poster for The Assignment, starring noted Hardcore Latina Michelle Rodriguez. This looks fantastic. I love that rather than just tilting the image like every crappy poster, they canted the title text a little. It mimics the feeling of being knocked sideways by the sight of a truly hardcore Latina. She’s so hardcore and Latin! And they didn’t even bother putting Sigourney Weaver in the poster even though she’s apparently in the movie. Which just leaves room for more hardcore Latinas. Two guns! Two Hardcore Latinas! Two kitchen fires! This is a movie that knows more is more. I’m going to see it twice.

