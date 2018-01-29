This Week In Posters: There’s ‘Hurricane Heist’ And Everything Else

This Week In Posters is back! This week, we begin with a poster for The Cage Fighter, which has three intriguing pull quotes, right at the top. Call me crazy, that Columbia Tribune (the town in Missouri, not the college in New York) quote seems a little on the nose. An MMA movie that’s like a cross between The Wrestler and The Fighter? So you’re saying it’s almost like a mix of martial arts? Who would have thunk it? Anyway, I’ll probably be skipping this one. One great hint that an MMA take is going to be sensational is when they call it “cage fighting.” That’s what we call a tell.
Ah yes, horror movies and posters featuring a giant eyeball, two great tastes that go great together. This is sort of like the movie equivalent of chasing your sister around the house with your eyelids flipped inside out. “Are you scared? Are you scared yet? Pretty scary, right?”
Why can’t all animated movies be made from clay? Too hard? Too expensive? We should have government subsidies for claymation.
I’m intrigued by this Warlock Man who lives in ancient times with his army of mammoths and pet bird. But wait, isn’t he kind of like the warlock from Qarth on Game of Thrones? Like down to the baldness and cloak color and bird. Not that I’m complaining. You can’t have enough Qartheen Warlock, I always say while preparing to receive a brutal wedgy.
Do Mamma Mia and my Big Fat Greek Wedding take place in the same cinematic universe? Because that would be the greatest crossover since Alien Vs. Predator.
My Big Fat Mamma Mia: Say “Isle Do”. Whoever wins, we cruise.
If there’s one thing I can’t stand it’s people who can’t have fun without their mouths dangling wide open.
I disagree. I like your mom.
“What does it say about me that the first thing I thought upon seeing this poster for Pacific Rim: Uprising was that one of the robots was holding a giant glowing anal probe?”
I’ll take a stab at this one. *Cracks knuckles, clears throat* It says you’ve been spending a lot of time with Lieb. Nearly every other Frotcast he advocates for butt stuff. That’ll be $250. See my receptionist on the way out.
Carlos Corona sounds like a character in a Vin Diesel movie about an eccentric brewery owner who hides five golden tickets on random beer bottles as a ploy to bequeath his property to a good boy.
But he’s played by Josh Gad.
Nic Cage is starting to look like that snarky grandma cartoon that’s sold on merchandise in Hallmark stores.
Also – I’m really excited to see Hurricane Heist.
She has a name, Torgo. Nic Cage is starting to look like Maxine.
@OhMyBalls Dammit. I knew this but didn’t want to look it up.
Apparently ‘The Hurricane Heist’ is one of the first movies to be made by Sky over here in the U.K. Sky are a satellite tv, movie and Sport channel provider.
There’s already an ad on saying it’s due to be shown over here on TV in the next month or so.
“What does it say about me that the first thing I thought upon seeing this poster for Pacific Rim: Uprising was that one of the robots was holding a giant glowing anal probe?” – Well, let’s be honest here Vince. Your two favorite things are Chef contest shows and watching hulking brutes in speedos grab each other. Just be that beautiful peacock, fella.
“Inspired by true events”, “248 passengers were held hostage”, “Rosamund Pike”
Never change, Burnsy, you crazy diamond.
um, isn’t the poster for The Game Changers just the poster for Logan??
Who would want to watch a movie about vegan diets? Aside from smug vegans, I mean.
Cows?