This Week In Posters: There’s ‘Hurricane Heist’ And Everything Else

#This Week In Posters
Senior Editor
01.29.18 15 Comments

IMPA

This Week In Posters is back! This week, we begin with a poster for The Cage Fighter, which has three intriguing pull quotes, right at the top. Call me crazy, that Columbia Tribune (the town in Missouri, not the college in New York) quote seems a little on the nose. An MMA movie that’s like a cross between The Wrestler and The Fighter? So you’re saying it’s almost like a mix of martial arts? Who would have thunk it? Anyway, I’ll probably be skipping this one. One great hint that an MMA take is going to be sensational is when they call it “cage fighting.” That’s what we call a tell.

IMPA

Ah yes, horror movies and posters featuring a giant eyeball, two great tastes that go great together. This is sort of like the movie equivalent of chasing your sister around the house with your eyelids flipped inside out. “Are you scared? Are you scared yet? Pretty scary, right?”

IMPA

Why can’t all animated movies be made from clay? Too hard? Too expensive? We should have government subsidies for claymation.

IMPA

I’m intrigued by this Warlock Man who lives in ancient times with his army of mammoths and pet bird. But wait, isn’t he kind of like the warlock from Qarth on Game of Thrones? Like down to the baldness and cloak color and bird. Not that I’m complaining. You can’t have enough Qartheen Warlock, I always say while preparing to receive a brutal wedgy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#This Week In Posters
TAGSgringoHURRICANE HEISTmamma mia: here we go again!the maze runner the death cureTHIS WEEK IN POSTERSWinchester

How Music Connects Us

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

How MGMT Overcame Writer’s Block, Self-Doubt, And Donald Trump To Make ‘Little Dark Age’

01.29.18 5 hours ago
Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

Ranking The Best 2018 Grammy Performances, From Kesha To Kendrick Lamar

01.29.18 6 hours ago 4 Comments
The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 4 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 5 days ago 10 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP