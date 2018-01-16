This Week In Posters: A ‘Hurricane Heist’ And A Storm Of Sparks

#This Week In Posters
Senior Editor
01.16.18 30 Comments

IMPA

Welcome back to everyone’s favorite internet movie poster column, This Week In Posters. This week, we begin with Allure, starring Evan Rachel Wood, who seems to be getting the base of her skull brutally side eyed. That’s where she keeps her “allure,” you see, right at the top of her neck. I don’t know about this poster, I’m getting SEXY THRILLER and pretty much nothing else (lesbian sexy thriller I guess?). Eh. At least they differentiated it from an Allure magazine. You think Evan Rachel Wood had a rider that she’d only worked with other three-named people?

[all posters via IMPA]

IMPA

This poster for Beirut is a visual representation of that old saying, behind every great man is a one-eyed woman. Got ’em both in there, nice work. The gun logo is kind of cool. It’s like when you intertwine arms for a toast, but for guns. It’s an old gun tradition. Still, it looks like some kind of partnership. “Better understanding through guns.” “Hand in hand in handguns.”

I may be in the minority here, but the thing that takes this from “must-see” to “maybe on a plane someday” is the “From the writer of the Bourne trilogy.”

That poor writer. It probably isn’t his fault. Unless the script said, “Shoot this action sequence with as many cuts as possible and never hold the camera still.”

IMPA

As much as I complain about the Dreamworks Face, Aardman’s claymation underbite people are nearly as consistent and #onbrand. And yet… in Aardman’s case, it never gets old. What a wonderful poster. It’s a waterfall of weirdly charming underbite people.

IMPA

“Cavernícola” really is an amazing way to say “cavewoman.” How do you say prostitute, Motélerrina?

Around The Web

TOPICS#This Week In Posters
TAGS12 STRONGEARLY MANHURRICANE HEISTSHOW DOGSTHIS WEEK IN POSTERS

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 16 hours ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 5 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 7 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP