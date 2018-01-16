This Week In Posters: A ‘Hurricane Heist’ And A Storm Of Sparks

IMPA

Welcome back to everyone’s favorite internet movie poster column, This Week In Posters. This week, we begin with Allure, starring Evan Rachel Wood, who seems to be getting the base of her skull brutally side eyed. That’s where she keeps her “allure,” you see, right at the top of her neck. I don’t know about this poster, I’m getting SEXY THRILLER and pretty much nothing else (lesbian sexy thriller I guess?). Eh. At least they differentiated it from an Allure magazine. You think Evan Rachel Wood had a rider that she’d only worked with other three-named people?

[all posters via IMPA]

IMPA

This poster for Beirut is a visual representation of that old saying, behind every great man is a one-eyed woman. Got ’em both in there, nice work. The gun logo is kind of cool. It’s like when you intertwine arms for a toast, but for guns. It’s an old gun tradition. Still, it looks like some kind of partnership. “Better understanding through guns.” “Hand in hand in handguns.”

I may be in the minority here, but the thing that takes this from “must-see” to “maybe on a plane someday” is the “From the writer of the Bourne trilogy.”

That poor writer. It probably isn’t his fault. Unless the script said, “Shoot this action sequence with as many cuts as possible and never hold the camera still.”

IMPA

As much as I complain about the Dreamworks Face, Aardman’s claymation underbite people are nearly as consistent and #onbrand. And yet… in Aardman’s case, it never gets old. What a wonderful poster. It’s a waterfall of weirdly charming underbite people.

IMPA

“Cavernícola” really is an amazing way to say “cavewoman.” How do you say prostitute, Motélerrina?