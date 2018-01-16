This Week In Posters: A ‘Hurricane Heist’ And A Storm Of Sparks

Welcome back to everyone’s favorite internet movie poster column, This Week In Posters. This week, we begin with Allure, starring Evan Rachel Wood, who seems to be getting the base of her skull brutally side eyed. That’s where she keeps her “allure,” you see, right at the top of her neck. I don’t know about this poster, I’m getting SEXY THRILLER and pretty much nothing else (lesbian sexy thriller I guess?). Eh. At least they differentiated it from an Allure magazine. You think Evan Rachel Wood had a rider that she’d only worked with other three-named people?
This poster for Beirut is a visual representation of that old saying, behind every great man is a one-eyed woman. Got ’em both in there, nice work. The gun logo is kind of cool. It’s like when you intertwine arms for a toast, but for guns. It’s an old gun tradition. Still, it looks like some kind of partnership. “Better understanding through guns.” “Hand in hand in handguns.”
I may be in the minority here, but the thing that takes this from “must-see” to “maybe on a plane someday” is the “From the writer of the Bourne trilogy.”
That poor writer. It probably isn’t his fault. Unless the script said, “Shoot this action sequence with as many cuts as possible and never hold the camera still.”
As much as I complain about the Dreamworks Face, Aardman’s claymation underbite people are nearly as consistent and #onbrand. And yet… in Aardman’s case, it never gets old. What a wonderful poster. It’s a waterfall of weirdly charming underbite people.
“Cavernícola” really is an amazing way to say “cavewoman.” How do you say prostitute, Motélerrina?
Is that Barry Pepper on the Maze Runner poster?
Yep. And Giancarlo Esposito. Walton Goggins and Aidan Gillan are in this thing too.
Gus Fring, Boyd Crowder and Tommy Carcetti in the same movie that I’ll never watch. Impressive.
I’m more upset that they appeared to kill off the hot girl who was also in the new Pirates of the Caribbean. I’m disappointed in a franchise despite never having watched a single film here. Go figure.
“Hurricane Heist” – that’s definitely reading more Tornado than Hurricane.
“Traffik” – They should do that with all past academy award nominated films
“Lies We Tell” – Should just call it “Lies We Harvey Keitel”
“12 Strong” – How come Michael Pena doesn’t get a horse? Or is he actually on a miniature pony that’s just so small that it’s cropped out of the shot? I’m going to go with Michael Pena on a miniature pony.
Krash, Captain Phillips, Linkoln, No Kountry For Old Men, Titanik
Kaptain* even autocorrect thinks it’s a stupid idea.
“(lesbian sexy thriller I guess?)”
10 Bucks says a murdered cat is part of the story.
“Hand in hand in handguns.”
Better slogan than, “From my cold dead hand.” Mostly because Charlton Heston is dead and it’s kind of macabre now.
Reyoldssaince!!! Count me in!
Faces Places should be promoted by printing the poster on sandwich boards and hanging them on the homeless. They’ll make more money panhandling for the film than at the box office.
For the Faces Places poster, you’d think a movie starring Rachel Dratch and Elvis Costello would get more publicity.
Honest question, is Maggie Grace being in a movie a selling point for anyone?
She’s friggan 34! Which made me think, wait, was she like, 30 in Taken? BUT TAKEN CAME OUT IN 2008. We’re all so old, you guys.
Man it’s been a long, long time since they killed her off Lost (and when we were all secretly happy about it).
The director of “Submergence” is named “Wim Wenders.”
It’s impossible to say that name out loud without sounding like a moron.
I always pronounce it Vim Venders, which sounds like a very specific mall kiosk.
Horse Soldiers should be about actual horses fighting wars, with Andy Serkis as every fucking horse. $$$$$$$
I’m guessing from the Asian guy/white guy/black guy heirarchy, Mind the Gap is gonna be about test scores and not luck with the ladies.
In order by size.
And here I was thinking orthodontic care.
How do you say prostitute, Motélerrina?
Usually they just ask for Señora Mancini
I didn’t realize Mark Wahlberg was narrating the Maze Runner movies.
I’m throwing a reluctant flag on The Vanishing of Sidney Hall poster. I do like it except the placement of the cast and title text. The title text nicely reinforces the diagonal flying papers, but it’s undercut by the tagline. Other than that? Great postering.
In the spirit of “Traffik,” “12 Strong” should be called “War Horce.”
Faces Places needs to use a fucking ad blocker.
Hurricane Heist is the only one in this list that I will pay to see.
I immediately read that tagline as ‘The end will be wicked’ Desperately drawing in the Harry Potter crowds. But your observation is spot on. WCKD, the dystopian knock-off version of DKNY.
“Why are “long fingers” such a universal shorthand for creepiness?”
Because every guy’s greatest fear is getting some Jim Palmer action from someone with giant slender hands that engulf and constrict their trouser snake #2Spooky4Me
Vince, will you be reviewing Proud Mary? Chahlene has been busting my balls about seeing that movie all week.
“Listen baby, I’d love to just fly out to the theaters and see whatever crap is out there, but you know my policy: Brown Nose only sees movies that Vince “The Man” Mancini has given his stamp of approval.
when the upper teeth go over the lower it’s an overbite
Give him a break. He was phoning this is from St. Lucia.
That was entirely Paul Greenglass’s fault, and he’s not the screenwriter.
That said, Tony Gilroy had to tack on a happy ending to Michael Clayton, so fuck this.
Brian’s talents are being wasted not being given control of a major studio (preferably Universal, both because of the Fast and the Furious and just on principle). Once again, true genius is never recognized in its own time. What’s worse is that in this case lesser minds are getting to do what he was born to do.
I have a lot of thoughts about the former Danger Guerrero.
Hmm? Who? Her?
The Last Movie Star was appealing because Ariel Winter dresses super slutty in it, but since shooting wrapped that has just became every day.
12 Strong/Horse Soldiers is just propaganda dreck, but I do kind of want to see the scene where the Americans and Northern Alliance guys stand around saying hello in every language and dialect they know (The Pentagon, CENTCOM, and Special Forces Command was so eager to send them in after 9/11 that they were completely ignorant or unconcerned with the fact that Afghans don’t speak Arabic) until they come upon a common tongue: Russian.