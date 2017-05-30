This Week In Posters: ‘Logan Lucky’ Can’t Get Here Fast Enough

#Wonder Woman
Senior Editor
05.30.17

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with a few teasers for the Tupac biopic, which is barely a month away. Aren’t we a little late on this, guys? Also a baller move not to include the actor’s name (Demetrius Shipp Jr., according IMDb). I think they want us to wonder if that’s really Tupac playing himself. It probably is. I mean, “Demetrius Shipp, Jr.?” Sounds fake, IMO. Nice try, Tupac, you alive-ass phony.

IMPA

It’s crazy how you don’t need to see his face at all to know it’s Tupac. He’s basically a Halloween costume at this point.

IMPA

He has really nice fingernails.

IMPA

This isn’t the greatest poster I’ve ever seen, graphically, but I appreciate that they came up with a reason for all the stars to be silhouetted on the poster instead of just Photoshopping a bunch of random floating heads in there. That’s progress.

That being said, this one owns:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSAll Eyez On MeLogan LuckyTHIS WEEK IN POSTERSWonder Woman

Innovative Minds

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 1 day ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 5 days ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 6 days ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 1 week ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP