This Week In Posters: ‘Logan Lucky’ Can’t Get Here Fast Enough

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with a few teasers for the Tupac biopic, which is barely a month away. Aren’t we a little late on this, guys? Also a baller move not to include the actor’s name (Demetrius Shipp Jr., according IMDb). I think they want us to wonder if that’s really Tupac playing himself. It probably is. I mean, “Demetrius Shipp, Jr.?” Sounds fake, IMO. Nice try, Tupac, you alive-ass phony.

IMPA

It’s crazy how you don’t need to see his face at all to know it’s Tupac. He’s basically a Halloween costume at this point.

IMPA

He has really nice fingernails.

IMPA

This isn’t the greatest poster I’ve ever seen, graphically, but I appreciate that they came up with a reason for all the stars to be silhouetted on the poster instead of just Photoshopping a bunch of random floating heads in there. That’s progress.

That being said, this one owns: