This Week In Posters: Maze Running To The Isle Of Dogs

Happy New Year, This Week In Posters readers. New year, same great poster content. If you missed it, check out our best and worst posters of the year features. This week, we begin with The Bakken, one of those titles that wouldn’t mean anything to me without the poster and tagline, which do a solid job telling us what it’s about. Thus upgrading it from “dismissive shrug” to “worth a Google.” For the record, The Bakken is a documentary that “takes an intimate snapshot of the people involved in North Dakota’s historic Bakken oil boom, telling a story of rural industrialization and distress that unfolds over multiple story lines to form a mosaic of cultural, environmental, and economic turbulence.”
Don’t think I’ll be Googling all of these. That’s a reward reserved for the decent poster havers.
For those of you who don’t speak Cyrillic alphabet, this is a poster for Braven, which sounds like one of those boring Liam Neeson movie titles that got accidentally got misconjugated on the way back from France. Brave, Braved, Will Brave, Braving, Has Braven.
The actual story: Jason Momoa plays “Joe Braven.” I can’t decide if that’s better or worse.
“Brave” could be a nice portmanteau of “brave” and “craven,” like a guy who runs into a burning house to avoid paying his child support.
I like the minimalist car art, but it’s undercut by the cliché of using American flag motifs for everything. Is Chappaquiddick a quintessentially American story? Feels like a stretch.
Also, you’ll need to see the movie to understand how laughable “the untold true story” tagline is. The story is neither untold nor true.
Is he Chinese or is he American? All we know is that he’s not a good guy! I kind of hate that I’m intrigued by this based solely on two or three words and symbols.
Also, I feel like “straightening a tie” is visual shorthand for “about to rob you blind.”
Wait, when did Jason Momoa turn into a white guy?
When it became convenient.
Wait till he’s cast as an Italian in Momoa Mia.
It’s a whole new marketing angle.
Just like when Julia Roberts played Julia Roberts in Ocean’s 12.
Also reminds me of Act of Valor which starred actual navy seals as navy seals.
In that both featured non-actors trying to act?
At least with a harelipped Jesus I can kind of see what the easter bunny has to do with christianity.
Why did the French translate the title of Black Hawk Down literally?
White American.
I, Tonya and my friend, Mary Magdalene, that L’echappee Belle, left the Hotel Transylvania 3 for our Summer Vacation. We arrived at the train station where we would be Commuters on the 15:17 to Paris.
We were traveling to the Isle of Dogs, that Sweet Country out in the Pacific Rim Uprising, which was somewhere past Chappaquiddick. The station was crowded and to get to our train on time we had to be Maze Runners and get the Death Cure.
Once on board, we realized we had entered a Den of Thieves! The car was filled with Hostiles, a downright Criminal Squad. This wasn’t the train to the Isle of Dogs! It was a train to Jumanji, just outside of Brakken!
An Early Man, the one closest to us, named Peter Rabbit, pulled out his Winchester. It suddenly became The Darkest 24 Hour Limit for me and my friend. Mary, even though she was just a Gringo, did The “China Hustle” (aka charged at full speed) at the Grinch with the gun. The criminals, awed by the theatrics of my friend The Greatest Showman, dropped their weapons and ran.
Later, the authorities congratulated us on our success.
“You were very Braven,” said the Horse Soldier, stomping his hoof. “How did you know what to do?”
“You don’t have to be a Sherlock Gnomes to figure it out,” Mary said. “All criminals hate being charged.”
We laughed.
“Speaking of those dastardly do-no-gooders, we must stop them!” Mary yelled. We hopped on the Horse Soldier and galloped to find the baddies.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!” I exclaimed.
Fin
He has a severe case of Gene Shalit. We’re gonna need an old director and a young director.
Damn, I hope they cast you and I, Tonya to play yourselves.
Uncanny valley, simulation being inferior to representation, etc. etc. Look, I’m not fucking Jean-Paul teaching ze art of cinema at UCSD.
“Okay, I don’t think we needed a character poster for Pablo Schreiber. Next time just send this directly to Pablo’s mom.” Pablo Schreiber is the name of a drug king pin that is also his own accountant. That’s a movie that I want to see. Possibly as a sequel to The Accountant. Ben Affleck goes up against a drug lord who can’t be audited.
Mary Magdalene: Coming Soon is an adaptation of the Eli Cash novel that presupposes that Jesus’ conception was not immaculate.
Good. More directors need to tell that hack fuck to eat shit and die.
He’s so bad as an actor that the creator of Entourage couldn’t play a spoiled, douchebag asshole convincingly in The Gambler (which is, far and away, the worst movie I’ve ever seen).
Please tell me Gerard Butler’s character is Denny Thieves.
That’s way too clever.
Imagine being subjugated by these idiots for centuries. If we hadn’t helped India and Pakistan split and spend their post-colonial years fighting each other they would be entirely justified in nuking the shit out of England.
How many bonuses did the studios give themselves by having a Movie called gringo about the Mexican cartels and not put one Mexican in it?
Not even Michael Peña to play a cop.
The trailer looks like “Gringo’s” chances of being good are, uh, not good. But befuddled David Oyelowo is what the world needs right now.
Claymation, especially the Wallace & Gromit style, has such a distinct style compared with the majority of CGI animation. No dreamworks face, etc. It’s refreshing visually and coming from the UK has a different charm to the writing style.
Goddamn would love an edit function.
Thanks to Vince I can only see the Peter Rabbit posters in terms of Peter North.
Carrot juice is everywhere!
I am now incorporating Braven into my daily usage. “If Weinstein jumped off a cliff it would be the Braven thing to do.”
I can’t read “Mees Rongis” in any voice other than Stephen Colbert’s Ching-Chong Ding-Duong.
That Taken 3 clip almost made me dizzy. So glad I pretty much gave on action movies after The Bourne Identity started that fad, which became a beast that cannot be fed.
gave up on*