IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this poster for Blade Runner 2049, which seems to have a hot side and a cold side. It’s the McDLT of posters! Remember that? It stood for “McDonald’s Lettuce and Tomato,” and it had two compartments, for keeping the cold lettuce and tomato from touching the hot meat and cheese. Because in the ’80s, fresh vegetables were a rare delicacy. I’ve digressed, but the point is, they put the faces and names on the corresponding sides here which pleases me.

IMPA

Blade Runner? More like Rain Runner, am I right? (I apologize for this). Anyway I really like that they silhouetted the rain drops inside the font. It really emphasizes the rain.

IMPA

Why isn’t Harrison Ford’s hair wet? In fact he looks completely dry. I’m starting to think this whole rain thing is a sham. Blade Rainer. I hate you all.