This week in This Week In Posters, we have a whole bunch of new stuff, but by the (un)luck of the alphabetical draw we begin with this foreign poster for Alien: Covenant. It’s cool that they made the Earth into a giant alien embryo, but less cool that Katherine Waterston’s dumb hair is featured so prominently. This has to be the most distractingly dumb hair cut in a blockbuster since the kid from Jurassic World:

Which was only slightly less dumb looking than this kid from Lucky:

Yes, I remember all these. I’m like the world’s foremost stupid hair historian (it’s because I was born with stupid hair, familiarity breeds contempt). With Katherine Waterston in Alien: Covenant, it just feels like the product of flawed decision making.

“Hmm, how do we make this hot girl look tough?”

“I know, give her really stupid hair!”

Just cut it short, like Charlize in Fury Road. Don’t go bowl cut. No one has ever looked cool and tough with a bowl cut.

