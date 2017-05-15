This Week In Posters: ‘Baby Driver,’ Nazi Transformers, And… Pirate Paul McCartney?

Senior Editor
05.15.17 6 Comments

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we have a whole bunch of new stuff, but by the (un)luck of the alphabetical draw we begin with this foreign poster for Alien: Covenant. It’s cool that they made the Earth into a giant alien embryo, but less cool that Katherine Waterston’s dumb hair is featured so prominently. This has to be the most distractingly dumb hair cut in a blockbuster since the kid from Jurassic World:

Universal

Which was only slightly less dumb looking than this kid from Lucky:

Warner Bros

Yes, I remember all these. I’m like the world’s foremost stupid hair historian (it’s because I was born with stupid hair, familiarity breeds contempt). With Katherine Waterston in Alien: Covenant, it just feels like the product of flawed decision making.

“Hmm, how do we make this hot girl look tough?”

“I know, give her really stupid hair!”

Just cut it short, like Charlize in Fury Road. Don’t go bowl cut. No one has ever looked cool and tough with a bowl cut.

[all posters via IMPA]

Around The Web

TAGSAlien: CovenantJENNIFER LAWRENCEPIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALESTHIS WEEK IN POSTERS

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 5 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP