This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with Solo: A Star Wars Story. I’m actually required to begin with Star Wars or else the algorithm will take my job. It is unwise to disobey the algorithm. That being said, I like the name silhouette design they went with for these. And the distressed book design tells me “that’s right, Han Solo, remember that old story?”
The Falcon getting chased by the little droid planes down there just makes me think “Pew pew!” in my head, which seems apropos.
[posters via IMPA unless otherwise noted]
I admit, it’s pretty hard to beat Donald Glover with a cape and silk scarves looking like a super fly space pimp. Still, part of me is bummed to see Lando Calrissian played by yet another non-Armenian. No justice. Such appropriation.
Am I supposed to know who Qi’ra is? Should I ask a nerd or just let it slide? Anyway, she looks a little like a WWII propaganda poster. Like Rosie the Blasterer or something. It feels like this should have some kind of aw shucks caption that references “the Japs.”
And of course, here we have the title character, Hanjamin Solomon. It feels a little weird to go straight from Poodle Skirt Sally straight to Earth tone Jim over here. Aren’t we splitting eras? I demand homage consistency in my long ago far away galaxy origin stories. Also, do all heartthrobs have to look through their brow like that? Is being a male sex symbol like boxing where you always have to keep your chin tucked?
The Rock is redoing his character from The Other Guys, except this time he plays it straight and it’s called Skyscraper.
Asa Butterfield looks like a sickly war orphan the other troops leave behind for being too annoying, rather than someone who’d actually ever be in a fight.
That Skyscraper poster needs more Samuel L.
I’ve seen a lot of people complaining that my boy Alden Ehrenreich doesn’t look enough like Han Solo but it’s not his fault that hologram River Phoenix passed on the role.
As much as I love Han Solo as a character, I’m still not totally sold on this movie.
I am, however, 100% sold on Donald Glover wearing awesome space capes and coats.
Agreed and agreed!
I think “most haunted” is measured by number of paying visitors per day.
The poster for November is how Elon Musk imagines taking public transportation is like.
Oh SHIT!!! A Fallout mov…..oh. Never mind.
Double Lover, starring Jeremie Renier, who is definitely not Jeremy Renner doing a Clouseau accent while wearing a beret, holding a glass of wine and a baguette
Ectoplasm is the traditional measure for how haunted a house is so the more goo the more haunted. Unfortunately this has lead to the title being held for the last three decades by Vince’s mom.
I loved The Purge: Election Year and I never thought I’d say that.
Yeah, but your sense of the world and what people do in real life or don’t do and like or don’t fucking sucks.