This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with Solo: A Star Wars Story. I’m actually required to begin with Star Wars or else the algorithm will take my job. It is unwise to disobey the algorithm. That being said, I like the name silhouette design they went with for these. And the distressed book design tells me “that’s right, Han Solo, remember that old story?”

The Falcon getting chased by the little droid planes down there just makes me think “Pew pew!” in my head, which seems apropos.

[posters via IMPA unless otherwise noted]

I admit, it’s pretty hard to beat Donald Glover with a cape and silk scarves looking like a super fly space pimp. Still, part of me is bummed to see Lando Calrissian played by yet another non-Armenian. No justice. Such appropriation.

Am I supposed to know who Qi’ra is? Should I ask a nerd or just let it slide? Anyway, she looks a little like a WWII propaganda poster. Like Rosie the Blasterer or something. It feels like this should have some kind of aw shucks caption that references “the Japs.”

And of course, here we have the title character, Hanjamin Solomon. It feels a little weird to go straight from Poodle Skirt Sally straight to Earth tone Jim over here. Aren’t we splitting eras? I demand homage consistency in my long ago far away galaxy origin stories. Also, do all heartthrobs have to look through their brow like that? Is being a male sex symbol like boxing where you always have to keep your chin tucked?