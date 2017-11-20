This Week In Posters: Spacey Erased, An Oprah In Time, And Double The Rock

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World, which, if you’ll remember, is the movie Kevin Spacey got deleted from a month before the release. Now I have to wonder: did he also get deleted from the poster? Like did there used to be another person in this? Because right now it looks like they’re all taking pictures of a mole on Michelle Williams’ shoulder.

IMPA

Why oh why did they think they needed to put a dollar bill skin on this ear? “Money” is already in the title. Did they need to drive home that the themes are about money? Just the ear would’ve been awesome on its own. Now this just looks like there’s going to be an inevitable wealth porn montage set to “Money Money Money.”

IMPA

Well, the movie is called “Another Wolf Cop,” which seems pretty straightforward. Is that a tongue coming out of his beer, or is that just supposed to be beer? And why does the beer can say “DALE?” Maybe the wolf cop is friends with Pitbull? We may never know.

IMPA

This definitely looks like a film that was shot five years ago and has been sitting on the shelf ever since.

