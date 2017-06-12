‘Arms’ Leads The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

06.12.17 31 mins ago


Nintendo/Disney/3Division

It’s E3 this week, and that usually means that there’s nothing on the release schedule, as the entire PR apparatus of the gaming industry trucks out to Los Angeles to impress us. Except Nintendo, because Nintendo’s a rebel. So, go ahead, guess what our pick of the week is!

Pick Of The Week: Arms, Friday ($60, Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo’s first original IP designed entirely for the Switch arrives Friday, and it promises to be… well, it promises to be something. Nintendo’s taste for unusual ideas and control schemes is on full display, as you take the Joycons off the controller and use them to independently control your spring-loaded arms as you leap around the arena, trying to hit your friends. Nobody does arcade boxing quite like Nintendo (Punch-Out, anyone?), but this is also, effectively, the first demonstration of what Nintendo views the Switch as, in terms of video games. We’ll be curious to see just what they’ve got in store. Especially since, well, here’s what it’s up against this week.

Cars 3: Driven To Win, Tuesday ($60, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and WiiU)

Kid-friendly racers tend to be in short supply, these days, so this will be a welcome addition. And with the Cars stable in tow, this will probably see a lot of rotation on many consoles. As for gameplay, well, you can see for yourself. But if you’re a parent looking for something kid-appropriate, this will fit the bill.

Air Missions: HIND, Wednesday ($17, Xbox One and PC)

The flight simulator is a sadly rare genre on consoles these days, so that this oddly specific sim, where you fly a Russian Mi-24 Hind assault helicopter, is a welcome arrival. That said, don’t expect an arcadey experience; this will try to accurately, within reason, simulate flying attack missions. Just hopefully not any on NATO states.

Mighty Gunvolt Burst, Thursday ($10, Nintendo Switch)

If you’re feeling a bit more retro in your taste in games, you could always go for a little bit of Mega Man-style action. Mighty Gunvolt Burst is a throwback sidescrolling shooter, much in the vein of the 8-bit classics, where, well, you run right and shoot things. If you need a game to play at the beach that’s a little more involving that Magikarp Jump, this will fit the bill.

Le Tour De France 2017, Thursday ($50, PS4)

If you’ve ever thought you could out-bike those pansy cyclists on the Tour De France, now’s your chance to try it out, using your thumbs, at least. Sure, this is an extremely narrow sports game, but these can be among the most entertaining and hey, cycling fans need a Madden too.

