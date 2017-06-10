An ‘Assassin’s Creed: Origins’ Leak Details The Rise Of The Brotherhood And Camel Riding Before E3 2017

06.10.17 53 mins ago

Ubisoft

E3 hasn’t even officially kicked off and the hype is already overwhelming gamers thanks to White House-level leaks. You can’t stop them, you can only try to contain them. First, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 had 12 minutes of beautiful gameplay revealed, now digital assassins around the world are sharing images from an early-release Game Informer that details Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Since the protagonist of AC has been all over history by this point, starting in the middle ages/crusades and moving to the Renaissance then the colonial era, gamers have seen just about everything. Leaping off limestone brick towers is officially over. Now, we must slide down pyramids!

Here’s a look at the cover art, which shows a thriving Egyptian city. Since this is titled “Origins” and the last Egyptian Pharoah died around 30-ish BC, we’re going the farthest back in history as any Assassin’s Creed game history. Whether this will be the end of the Egyptian empire with a Roman crossover or the beginning, it’s too early to say. These games jump timelines within timelines

Around The Web

TAGSassassin's creedAssassin's Creed: OriginsE3 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 2 days ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP