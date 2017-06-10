Ubisoft

E3 hasn’t even officially kicked off and the hype is already overwhelming gamers thanks to White House-level leaks. You can’t stop them, you can only try to contain them. First, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 had 12 minutes of beautiful gameplay revealed, now digital assassins around the world are sharing images from an early-release Game Informer that details Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

Since the protagonist of AC has been all over history by this point, starting in the middle ages/crusades and moving to the Renaissance then the colonial era, gamers have seen just about everything. Leaping off limestone brick towers is officially over. Now, we must slide down pyramids!

Here’s a look at the cover art, which shows a thriving Egyptian city. Since this is titled “Origins” and the last Egyptian Pharoah died around 30-ish BC, we’re going the farthest back in history as any Assassin’s Creed game history. Whether this will be the end of the Egyptian empire with a Roman crossover or the beginning, it’s too early to say. These games jump timelines within timelines