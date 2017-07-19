Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

‘Batman: The Telltale Series’ Is Back With ‘The Enemy Within’

#Video Games #Batman
07.19.17 1 hour ago

DC Comics/Telltale Games

Adventure game heroes Telltale Games had, with the first season of their Batman game, a fascinating take on Batman and his rogues gallery that struggled a bit inside the confines of the plot. But they’re getting another crack at the Caped Crusader, with Batman returning to take on the Riddler in The Enemy Within.

In classic Telltale style, the game’s coming fast: it’ll be debuting August 8th, on pretty much every platform out there, including mobile. It picks up where the first arc left off, with an uncertain Batman still reeling from the dark history revealed about Gotham and his family. But he’s got no time to deal, as the Riddler arrives with some morbid puzzles for Batman to piece together. And, of course, the Joker is lurking in the background to make things interesting.

It’ll be fascinating to fire this up, not least because of the Batman at the center. Telltale’s story focused much more on Bruce Wayne, asking the eternal question of whether Batman is a mask Bruce wears, or vice versa, and the title hints that we’ll be facing some of the same questions.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman: The Telltale SeriesTelltale Gamesvideo games

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 day ago 15 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 day ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP