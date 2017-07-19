‘Batman: The Telltale Series’ Is Back With ‘The Enemy Within’

DC Comics/Telltale Games

Adventure game heroes Telltale Games had, with the first season of their Batman game, a fascinating take on Batman and his rogues gallery that struggled a bit inside the confines of the plot. But they’re getting another crack at the Caped Crusader, with Batman returning to take on the Riddler in The Enemy Within.

In classic Telltale style, the game’s coming fast: it’ll be debuting August 8th, on pretty much every platform out there, including mobile. It picks up where the first arc left off, with an uncertain Batman still reeling from the dark history revealed about Gotham and his family. But he’s got no time to deal, as the Riddler arrives with some morbid puzzles for Batman to piece together. And, of course, the Joker is lurking in the background to make things interesting.

It’ll be fascinating to fire this up, not least because of the Batman at the center. Telltale’s story focused much more on Bruce Wayne, asking the eternal question of whether Batman is a mask Bruce wears, or vice versa, and the title hints that we’ll be facing some of the same questions.