THQ Nordic/Ninja Theory/Telltale Games

Every week, it seems like more games arrive for more platforms than ever. So, every week, we pick five games that should get your attention. Starting, this week, with a sequel to an unexpected take on Batman.

Pick Of The Week: Batman: The Enemy Within Episode 1, Tuesday ($5, $25 for Season Pass, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, PS3 and Xbox 360)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yes, the Batman franchise returns to Telltale, this time with even more Batman villains and different takes on the beloved billionaire ninja detective. The real fun in Telltale’s approach to Bats was how utterly unbeholden they felt to previous continuity. Everything, from origin stories to the nature of beloved characters, was up for grabs and it made for a deeply exciting and unpredictable game, if one a bit overly-focused on its own overarching plot. This time around, tying into the crossover playing out in The War of Jokes and Riddles in the comics, the Riddler is back and just a wee bit Jigsaw like. We’ll be excited to see how he and the Joker play off each other.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Tuesday ($60, PS4 and PC)

Ninja Theory, which did superb work on Disney Infinity as well as DmC: Devil May Cry, is back with an attempt to give their action-adventure style a bit more meaning. Senua is a Celtic warrior who is slipping into mental illness and goes deep into Hell (or does she?) to save her lover. This mix of history, personal story and combat is attention-getting, to say the least, and promises to be one of the more compelling games even as fall picks up.