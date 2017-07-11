The Best Prime Day Gaming Deals [UPDATING]

07.10.17

Happy Amazon Prime Day! Are you feeling overwhelmed yet? We here at Uproxx are here to help. If you haven’t done so yet, be sure to take a look at our five golden rules for Prime Day, as well as a list of all of the apps you’re going to need to ensure a successful deal nabbing experience.

Ready to game your life away? Good, because this year’s deals focus primarily on games that will eat up your entire existence. Got some time? Here are the deals you should watch?

Nioh, PS4

Koei Tecmo

Goes Live: 6:55am EST
Why You Should Watch This Deal: Nioh mixes smooth, fast, fun fighting with the mechanics and style of Dark Souls to become its own game. If you’ve been looking for an action game to save you from the summer doldrums, look no further.

Prey, PS4

Bethesda

Goes Live: 9:35am EST
Why You Should Watch This Deal: Prey is one of the best games of 2017 so far, mixing RPG upgrades, survival horror, and a complex, fascinating mind-screw of a story with multiple endings that’ll keep you playing for hours.

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition, Xbox One

Bandai Namco/From Software

Goes Live: 11:35am EST
Why You Should Watch This Deal: The RPG series that redefined the genre offers up a swan song that shouldn’t be missed, and the complete edition here has both of the game’s equally great DLC add-ons.

