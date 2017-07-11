Bethesda/Bandai Namco/Uproxx

Ready to game your life away? Good, because this year’s deals focus primarily on games that will eat up your entire existence. Got some time? Here are the deals you should watch?

Koei Tecmo

Goes Live: 6:55am EST

Why You Should Watch This Deal: Nioh mixes smooth, fast, fun fighting with the mechanics and style of Dark Souls to become its own game. If you’ve been looking for an action game to save you from the summer doldrums, look no further.

Bethesda

Goes Live: 9:35am EST

Why You Should Watch This Deal: Prey is one of the best games of 2017 so far, mixing RPG upgrades, survival horror, and a complex, fascinating mind-screw of a story with multiple endings that’ll keep you playing for hours.

Bandai Namco/From Software

Goes Live: 11:35am EST

Why You Should Watch This Deal: The RPG series that redefined the genre offers up a swan song that shouldn’t be missed, and the complete edition here has both of the game’s equally great DLC add-ons.