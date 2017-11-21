Five Games To Keep You Busy On Your Thanksgiving Travels

Shutterstock

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever. Except for this week, because there’s nothing coming out as game shops brace for Black Friday and its discounts. But, for those of you in airports, stuck at home in front of NCIS marathons imposed on you by elderly relatives, and those waiting for friends to arrive at bars for Thanksdrinking Eve, we’ve got five games to make the time pass a little more smoothly.

Stranger Things

Even if you’re not a fan of Netflix’s horror series, this game is worth a download because the team at BonusXP have pulled off what so many developers have struggled to do: Deliver the classic NES Zelda-style gameplay in a mobile game. You only need to know the basic of the series to follow the story, and the gameplay is deep, intuitive, and will keep you busy for hours.

Splendor

Hauling around board games over Thanksgiving is awkward unless you cram them on your phone. Splendor is a clever card game where you collect gems in order to recruit nobles. Once somebody hits 15 points, they win. It’s a fun game to play against the AI on your own, but you can also set it up to pass it around for groups of friends, whether they’re old friends from high school or newly made ones when you’re stuck in the terminal.