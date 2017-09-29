Which SNES Classic Game Should You Play First? A Power Ranking

#Nintendo #Video Games
Senior Contributor
09.29.17 2 Comments

UPROXX

No game on the SNES Classic is bad. It is an exquisitely selected, if incomplete, collection of some of the best games for the system that dominated the ’90s. That doesn’t mean we can’t rank them, however! So, from ‘least’ to best, here are the games to play.

21. Kirby’s Dream Course

This golf game is likely the deepest cut out of Nintendo’s vaults by a wide margin, and if you’ve never tried it, it’s a fun, if wispy, take on teeing up.

20. Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

This unforgiving platformer broke a lot of controllers back in the day, and it’s just barely this side of unfair even by Nintendo standards. But hey, dying is fun!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSDEFINITIVE RANKINGSNintendoSNES Classicvideo games

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 41 mins ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP