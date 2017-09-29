UPROXX

No game on the SNES Classic is bad. It is an exquisitely selected, if incomplete, collection of some of the best games for the system that dominated the ’90s. That doesn’t mean we can’t rank them, however! So, from ‘least’ to best, here are the games to play.

21. Kirby’s Dream Course

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This golf game is likely the deepest cut out of Nintendo’s vaults by a wide margin, and if you’ve never tried it, it’s a fun, if wispy, take on teeing up.

20. Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

This unforgiving platformer broke a lot of controllers back in the day, and it’s just barely this side of unfair even by Nintendo standards. But hey, dying is fun!