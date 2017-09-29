No game on the SNES Classic is bad. It is an exquisitely selected, if incomplete, collection of some of the best games for the system that dominated the ’90s. That doesn’t mean we can’t rank them, however! So, from ‘least’ to best, here are the games to play.
21. Kirby’s Dream Course
This golf game is likely the deepest cut out of Nintendo’s vaults by a wide margin, and if you’ve never tried it, it’s a fun, if wispy, take on teeing up.
20. Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
This unforgiving platformer broke a lot of controllers back in the day, and it’s just barely this side of unfair even by Nintendo standards. But hey, dying is fun!
Happy that Super Mario World 2 gets some love. Always felt it doesn’t get enough. One of my favorites ever.
Very much wish this had Chrono Trigger.
A Link to the Past is the best game. I won’t hear arguments to the contrary.
Fuck off. Final Fantasy 6 not in the top 10?!