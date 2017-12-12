The Five Best Video Game Remasters To Pick Up This Holiday

Capcom

Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever before. Part of that is the fact that it seems like almost everything released on the PS3 or earlier is getting a graphical upgrade and a re-release. So if you’re looking to explore some gaming history, or want to add something more quirky to your Christmas list, here are the five best remasters we’ve seen.

Pick Of The Week: Okami HD ($20, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Console games have a strange tendency, thanks to how they function economically, to come out, disappear without a trace outside the hearts of critics, and then slowly build a following through re-releases, fan tributes, and developers praising it in interviews. No game illustrates this better than Okami, Capcom’s experimental game released nearly a decade ago and in fact was one of the last games for the PS2. Thanks to that little factoid, it didn’t exactly light the charts on fire, but the love was so great this will make the third re-release. And yes, it’s still worth it.

Grim Fandango Remastered (Free today on GOG.com through December 14th)

The remastered version of this beloved, witty adventure game, in which Manny Calavera discovers there’s something sketchy about the afterlife, does have its flaws. Some of the levels are poorly designed so you have to run around constantly to solve puzzles, and it is an adventure game from the ’90s, with all the problems that implies. But its vast, witty canvas makes it beloved, and that love is richly earned. Besides, they also fixed the controls, which was really its biggest problem, so now you can play like a normal person.