‘Beyond Good And Evil 2’ Trailer Arrives At E3 After Years Of Rumors

#E3
06.12.17 53 mins ago

Beyond Good and Evil is arguably one of the most beloved video games in recent memory. And, for years, we’ve been hearing about a potential sequel. It’s been “coming soon” forever, but now, it’s finally here — or at least its first trailer is.

If you’re not familiar, the 2003 game follows photojournalist Jade as she and her animal hybrid buddy Pey’j sneak into various secret facilities to learn the truth about a supposed alien threat. The game itself sold poorly, but those who played it loved it, and its influence can be felt in any game where you sneak through a facility looking for evidence. The sequel, which is actually a prequel, greatly expands the canvas, as an open world game set in a colorful society full of humans and hybrids that fills in details gamers have been wondering about since the game’s debut.

Now that this rumored game is real and official, when will we get to play it, and where? The cinematic is amazing, but we haven’t seen any actual gameplay, or any word on what systems it will be on. I nothing else, though, now we can finally start talking about when this sequel will arrive, not if.

(via Ubisoft)

Around The Web

TOPICS#E3
TAGS#UbiE3Beyond Good & Evil 2E3E3 2017video games

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP