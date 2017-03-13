Focus Interactive

Every week, it seems more games arrive for more platforms than ever. So every week, we pick out the five games that are most worth your playtime and attention. This week is a rare breather, as the big AAA title of Mass Effect: Andromeda isn’t out until next week. So let’s play some smaller games, eh?

Pick Of The Week

Styx: Shards Of Darkness, Tuesday (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The orc thief is back and stealthing his way though another fantasy setting in this sequel. While they’ve added some new mechanics, the basic gameplay is still the same; sneak past the guards, steal the stuff, and get out, perhaps laying down some booby traps along the way. The cult franchise has always deserved a wider audience, which it can hopefully get this go-round.