Ranking The Hardest Levels In Video Game History

‘Bulletstorm’ Tops The List Of Five Games You Need To Play This Week

#Five Games
Senior Contributor
04.03.17

TT Games/Gearbox/Sega

Every week, it seems there are more games for more platforms than ever before. So, to help you cut through the chaff, we offer five games you need to play this week, starting, this week, with a nice gory palette-cleanser from all those 100+ hour open-world RPGs as part of a wave of remasters and rereleases out this week.

Pick Of The Week

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, $60, Friday (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Bulletstorm, back in 2011, was beloved among game developers, critics, and absolutely nobody else. What looked on the surface to be yet another maudlin, linear shooter about giant meatheads instead turned out to be a bizarre hybrid of puzzle game and splatstick parody of games like Gears Of War where the real game was about using the environment, a lasso, and your mighty boot to figure out the most creative, explosive and gory way of killing waves of mutants. Fortunately, it’s back this week, courtesy of Gearbox, so if you missed it six years ago, now’s your chance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Games
TAGSBULLETSTORMFive GamesLEGOvideo games
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP