‘Bulletstorm’ Tops The List Of Five Games You Need To Play This Week

TT Games/Gearbox/Sega

Every week, it seems there are more games for more platforms than ever before. So, to help you cut through the chaff, we offer five games you need to play this week, starting, this week, with a nice gory palette-cleanser from all those 100+ hour open-world RPGs as part of a wave of remasters and rereleases out this week.

Pick Of The Week

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, $60, Friday (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bulletstorm, back in 2011, was beloved among game developers, critics, and absolutely nobody else. What looked on the surface to be yet another maudlin, linear shooter about giant meatheads instead turned out to be a bizarre hybrid of puzzle game and splatstick parody of games like Gears Of War where the real game was about using the environment, a lasso, and your mighty boot to figure out the most creative, explosive and gory way of killing waves of mutants. Fortunately, it’s back this week, courtesy of Gearbox, so if you missed it six years ago, now’s your chance.