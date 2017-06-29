Activision

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is deploying another DLC expansion and you won’t have to wait long for it arrive. If you’ve been craving some undead folks from the Eisenhower-era, you might have a more frustrating wait than most.

Activision have revealed that they have their third expansion will be available for the PlayStation 4 on July 6. The DLC pack (known as the Absolution Map Pack) adds four new multiplayer maps to the divisive game. Here are the four environments as described by Activision.

Bermuda: A shantytown created around the remnants of a crashed ship, Bermuda allows players to duck, dive, and wall ride from the fish market to the lighthouse in this small to medium sized map that’s been water-wasted and sandblasted. Permafrost: Set within the chill of a frozen city skyline, Permafrost lets players stick to the ground and pick their plan of attack in one of three main lanes. They will traverse the map, moving from street side to train station, and hobo village to wrecked theater house in this small, tight-quarters map. Fore: In Fore, the only thing miniature about this large map is the golf courses players will be fighting in. Fore features great visual variety as players swing around the sights and sounds of areas that brandish magical forests, giant creamsicles, and elevated castle walls. Ember: Located near an old town castle, Ember is a remake of Resistance from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 featuring old world aesthetics retrofitted with modern technology. The surroundings include lava, gallows and a torture room, where players will want to stick close to their teammates.

Map goodies aside, the big hook of the latest set of Infinite Warfare treats is probably the new cooperative Zombies map that’s wrapped in retro America weirdness. Pulling from the creature features of the ’50s is the Attack of the Radioactive Thing! offering Activision is putting out with all-new zombies roaming around in era appropriate attire. From the early look at things, it’s a silly sci-fi horror-comedy blend that even has Elvira (voiced by the Mistress of the Dark herself Cassandra Peterson) in the game. Sounds like fun.

#InfiniteWarfare DLC 3 arrives July 6 on PS4 in #IWAbsolution with four incredible Multiplayer maps and an insane '50s twist on #IWZombies. #CallofDuty #COD #IW A post shared by Call of Duty (@callofduty) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

(Via Activision Blog & GameSpot)