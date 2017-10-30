How A Secret Kept By Millions Saved The World

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the most critical moments in World War II depended on more than 2 million personnel from 12 nations keeping one of the biggest secrets in military history. Taking three years to plan and relying on intelligence obtained from countless double agents, the heart of the operation hinged on a crucial piece of well-placed disinformation, courtesy of The 20 Committee. Thanks in part to a notorious double-agent who was able to convince Hitler that an Allied invasion was going to take place in Calais, France, the Allies were able to mobilize more than 320,000 troops and supplies into Normandy, more than 200 miles away, without the enemy taking notice.

To help make the coming “invasion” of Calais appear legitimate, a shell invasion force was assembled, including fake landing carriers, blow-up tanks, and rubber paratroopers were brought in just across the English Channel to Dover, England — all of which were there to add to the illusion. Believing a million-man army would invade Calais at any moment, Germany kept some of its best troops along the coast in anticipation of their arrival. Even when the Allies invaded Normandy — their true plan all along — Hitler still wasn’t willing to bring in reinforcements, and one of the greatest military risks in modern history had paid off with a hard-won victory born from teamwork.

Though the invasion didn’t come without sacrifice, everyone of the millions who played a role was able to take solace in knowing that no one had been lost in vain and that their collective efforts would be remembered as the pinnacle moment that would change the course of the War, and come to define what’s still known today as the greatest generation.

Experience the hard-won victory of D-Day for yourself when Call Of Duty: World War II hits gaming consoles everywhere on November 3rd