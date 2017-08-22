Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After brief mentions in the many, many media events leading up to Call of Duty: World War 2‘s official debut earlier this summer, we now finally have a look at Headquarters mode, the promised “hub” that will bring CoD players together. Headquarters, which is based on the Allied forces creating a center of operations after they secured the Normandy beaches, will allow players to train together at shooting ranges, let solo players hone their kill-streaks through simulations and be an interactive space for groups to gather.

No more boring lobbies.

While Overwatch and a few other games have shooting galleries and a place to sharpen their skills, Headquarters is an obvious and necessary evolution in the shooter genre. Gamers have been gathering in multiplayer lobbies for as long as these games have existed. Sure, you can fiddle with your loadout and send out invites or chat with people who might be there, but for the most part, it’s a passive experience.

One of the main issues with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds is the inability to test out rare weaponry, and this translates to the shooting range and kill-streak trainer in Headquarters. If you’re a gamer who doesn’t have time to “get good,” getting a certain kill streak might be jarring. You may not know what to do, and then you’ll let yourself and your team (and probably your friends and family) down. But if you’re familiar with the tools available to you, you’ll be a better player. You’ll be more satisfied.

It also seems like a novel way to fool around while you wait for your group to meet up. But hopefully, there’s a way to mute the entire hub space. No one wants to hear the trolls do what trolls do in online games if they don’t have to.

PS4 users will get the beta on August 25th, while Xbox owners will be able to kill Nazis starting September 1st. The beta wraps September 4th, and will not include Headquarters mode, Zombie mode, nor will it have all maps available to players.