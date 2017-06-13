‘Call Of Duty: WW2’ Gets A Gory, Action-Packed Trailer At E3 2017

06.12.17 1 hour ago

Activision promised that Call of Duty: WW2 would be getting a closer look at E3 2017, and they delivered with an action-packed trailer that seems to be embracing gore to a level we’ve never seen out of CoD. Much like the plethora of marketing and behind-the-scenes looks fans have enjoyed over the last few weeks, the trailer is focusing on the campaign as soldiers land at Normandy and fight through the Ardennes.

What fans didn’t get to see, which we’re sure to hear more about, is a look at Nazi Zombies or any of the multiplayer. Of course, many of the locations in the trailer will probably end up as multiplayer maps, but it’s clear that Sledgehammer Games is really pushing this campaign as their best ever, and possibly the most gruesome ever when it drops on November 3rd.

Just look at that bayonet thrust! Look at the Nazi getting his leg blown off!

Around The Web

TAGScall of dutyCall of Duty: WW2E3 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP