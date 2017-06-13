Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Activision promised that Call of Duty: WW2 would be getting a closer look at E3 2017, and they delivered with an action-packed trailer that seems to be embracing gore to a level we’ve never seen out of CoD. Much like the plethora of marketing and behind-the-scenes looks fans have enjoyed over the last few weeks, the trailer is focusing on the campaign as soldiers land at Normandy and fight through the Ardennes.

What fans didn’t get to see, which we’re sure to hear more about, is a look at Nazi Zombies or any of the multiplayer. Of course, many of the locations in the trailer will probably end up as multiplayer maps, but it’s clear that Sledgehammer Games is really pushing this campaign as their best ever, and possibly the most gruesome ever when it drops on November 3rd.

No surrender. No mercy. Grounded combat returns in #CODWWII Multiplayer. Join the ranks on November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/lhbMugI6QP — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 13, 2017

Just look at that bayonet thrust! Look at the Nazi getting his leg blown off!