Amidst lagging sales against its competition, Activision is going all-in on returning to the once popular setting of World War 2 for the appropriately-named Call of Duty: WW2. Judging by the fan reaction, they were right to go back to the well. It also paints a picture of the company pulling out all the fan-favorite stops in order to blow the lid off the place and get everyone back in the CoD camp. Their latest tease — Nazi Zombies.

While the Nazi Zombie mode is beloved, the proper follow-up question to any of these reveals is: “what’s different?” That, we don’t know, but a cryptic web page set up by Activision has finally been cracked thanks to a few clever fans.

Activision

CharlieIntel discovered that the letters IUFDJ BHLOP JMUBA can be seen on that Nazi zombie’s helmet if the lighting is tweaked in just the right way. When those letters are put into the typewriter website, a few pieces of “restricted intel” appear. It’s creepy, and gives clues as to what the hell is going on.